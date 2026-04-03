His Girlfriend Was Cool With His Ex Being In The Friend Group, But One Little Thing Pushed Her Too Far

Whether or not exes can truly just be friends will be a hotly debated topic until the end of time.

What would you do if your current partner wouldn’t stop bringing their ex around? One guy simply didn’t understand his girlfriend’s apprehension about that, and expressed as much to Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITAH? My girlfriend is angry that I call my friend by his real name.

Everyone who knows my ex-boyfriend (33M) calls him either “JT” or by his last name.

I (29M) was never among those people.

He introduced himself to me by his first name, “Jude,” so that’s what I’ve always called him.

Different people have different relationships to nicknames.

Two years ago, he and I broke up due to him getting a promotion that included a ton of traveling.

I love him, and I definitely didn’t want him turning down an opportunity like that for me.

We tried long distance and it just wasn’t sustainable for us.

Not an unusual reason to break up.

I’m a homebody through and through, and I like having my person home with me, too.

I’ve been dating my current girlfriend (29F) for about eight months now.

Jude has recently transferred positions within his company again and is back in our city for the majority of the time.

Wonder how the new girlfriend feels about all of that.

We didn’t end on bad terms at all, so we’re still friends.

My girlfriend always said she was fine with that.

After a group outing with him, my girlfriend, and some other friends, she asked why I call him something different than everyone else.

That would definitely stick out like a sore thumb.

This has since turned into a multi-day argument where she claims that calling him by his first name when no one else does is “too intimate.”

She said it’s a relationship thing, and that I need to start treating him like a friend.

Sounds like this isn’t about the nickname at all.

I said she’s being ridiculous and unbelievably insecure.

It’s his name, not a term of endearment.

AITAH?

Oof, this one is definitely going to cause some trouble in paradise. Let’s see if Reddit could offer any words of wisdom.

Not surprisingly, some didn’t mince words.



But one person laid it out plain and simply.



Others offered some tough love.



Another person laid out the truth of the situation.



And some explicitly stated what they thought needed to be done.



Denial isn’t going to help anyone here.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.