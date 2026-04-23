His Neighbor Was Also His Landlord And His Boss, So When He Got Hurt At Work, Things Got Awkward Real Quick

In general, it is a good idea to be friendly to your neighbors since you have to live near them and they can really influence your life.

What would you do if your neighbor was also your landlord and your boss, but you didn’t like them because they were a terrible boss?

That is the situation that the guy in this story is in, and he is locked in his lease for now and doesn’t want to be friendly toward him.

AITA for not being friendly to my neighbors/landlords? I’m in a unique position where my job and where I live are connected, so my landlord and my boss is my neighbor.

This is a very difficult situation for sure.

Yes, lots of room for things to go wrong. I fell and broke my ankle at the job and everything has completely changed for me, I will forever have the ramifications of this injury, it sucks!

I wonder what they did to cause the injury.

I truly blame the bad place of work and the worst boss I’ve ever had. Now I still have 6 months of living here but have left the job (lease and job contract were separate) and I don’t want to be nice and wave to them or be a good neighbor.

This person really isn’t giving enough information to see whether he is reasonable or not.

I’m still very angry about everything that happened but they are making me feel like I’m an awful person for not being friendly towards them. I’m not being outwardly mean at all just not being nice, but as a people pleaser I’m starting to feel like the jerk. AITA?

It is hard to judge the situation, but you generally aren’t obligated to be friendly to your neighbors, though it is usually a good idea.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

This commenter thinks he should be nice.

He is not obligated, but it might be in his best interests.

I think this commenter is spot on.

This is definitely true.

Maybe this is why he should be nice to them.

You don’t have to be nice to your neighbors, but it can certainly help make your life better.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.