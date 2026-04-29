His Neighbors Keep Cutting Across His Yard Even Though He Asked Them Not To, So He Wants To Force Them To Stop Without Causing Too Much Conflict

Having a good relationship with your neighbors can make your life a lot easier, but you don’t want to just let them walk all over you either.

What would you do if you asked your neighbors not to cut across your driveway because it was close to your house, but they kept doing it anyway?

That is what is happening to the person in this story, so since he has asked a couple of times nicely already, he wants to demand that they stop, but he also doesn’t want to cause too much trouble.

Neighbors keep cutting through my yard For reference: my neighbors and I “share” a corner, where my house is on a less travelled side road that leads to several dead ends and my neighbors’ house is on a busy, main road.

A natural fence is a great way to keep your yard more private.

From the corner to my driveway is thick brush (all my property), which we keep for privacy and to dampen the sound from the main road. When the neighbors moved in a few years ago, they began to cut across their backyard and down my driveway to take their dog and child for a walk.

Letting a neighbor do this is always nice.

I allowed them to cut a path in the brush and told them that we’d prefer them not to use our driveway. They stopped cutting through, for a short time, but will occasionally still cut through.

It is time for another conversation with the neighbors.

Lately, family members have been visiting the neighbors and passing up and down my driveway multiple times a day. I said something to one of the family members, but others have continued to cut through.

There is no denying who it is.

For note: we have cameras, and see every time they cut through our yard. Am I wrong for making this an issue? I understand the safety of it, but our driveway is close to our house and it really feels like our privacy is being diminished with this behavior.

If the neighbor can’t respect his requests, he needs to be more forceful.

I’ve already asked nicely for them to stop twice now. AITA?

No, this person has been more than reasonable when it comes to letting his neighbor cut through his yard, and they can’t even honor his simple request to stay off the driveway.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have any helpful advice.

Sadly, this might be true.

Here is someone who says they would make an issue out of it.

If they want to escalate the issue, this would do it.

This would be funny.

This commenter says to talk to them and if they don’t stop, put up a fence.

Sometimes you have to let your neighbors know that you are serious.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.