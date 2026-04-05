His Roommate Accused This Man Of Opening His Mail, But It Was His Parcel That His Roommate Ordered For Him

Some people are too fussy over tiny things.

This man’s roommate placed an Amazon order for him. When the package arrived, he opened it despite his roommate’s name being on it. So his roommate started kicking up a fuss.

Read the full story below.

AITA for opening my package that had my roommate’s name on it? I needed to buy something off Amazon, and I don’t have Prime, but my roommate does. I’ve never asked him this before, but I asked if I could use his Prime account to order an item from a sports brand for something I really wanted. Without Prime, it would take two weeks to arrive and cost $20 in shipping fees. Prime offers free two-day shipping. I don’t really buy anything from Amazon, so I’ve had no reason for Prime until now. My roommate said, “No problem,” I sent him the link, and he ordered it for our house. I then sent him the money for the order.

This man opened his parcel but his roommate said he should not have done it.

Fast forward two days, and the order arrives at our door. I was expecting it, since I was excited for it, so I took it inside. The package did not have Amazon packaging, but had the logos of the sports brand all over the box. The package had his name on it, not mine, but I was 1000% sure the package was not his, since he doesn’t watch sports, nor would he ever buy anything sports-related, especially not from this specific brand. I opened it and went about my day. Later that day, my roommate texts me and is very upset that I “opened his mail.” I explained the above, but he stood firm and said, “That package had my name on it, and you opened my mail, and you should not have done that.” To keep the peace, I apologized, but I genuinely think I did nothing wrong. I now know that you can edit the name on the package, but we didn’t know that at the time. So, AITA?

They both knew whose package it really was.

Let’s read what other people have to say about this.

Here’s a valid point.

This makes sense.

Here’s a fair perspective.

Some solid advice from this one.

And another user chimes in.

Still best to check the name before opening a package.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.