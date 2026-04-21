Homeowner Calls The Police On Noisy Construction Crew, But The Workers Aren’t Breaking Any Laws

Imagine planning to sleep in on the weekend, but you’re rudely awoken by loud hammering and sawing sounds coming from the neighbor’s house. Would you put in some earplugs and try to go back to sleep, or would you tell the construction workers to keep it down?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and he actually calls the police!

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITAH for getting mad at construction noise on the weekends especially Sunday So.. my neighbor two houses down is building an ADU on his property. The framing/ carpentry crew shows up on Saturday mornings and starts making all kinds of noise. It wakes me up and keeps me awake.

This would be really annoying.

I like to sleep in and when I wake up and relax on my weekend mornings I don’t want to hear the constant aound of hammer blows and the ripping sound of saws. I wouldn’t have a problem if they started at 11 or noon but before that is obnoxious. So I yelled hey keep it down this morning.

That request was not granted.

They laughed so I called the cops. Not much they could do but he talked to them anyway. These guys even worked Labor Day!!! What person works Labor Day if they don’t have to especially in construction.

I get that it’s annoying waking up to noise, but the crew is not going to wait until 11am or noon to start work. That’s ridiculous.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person would be mad too but still thinks OP was in the wrong.

This is a good point.

This person thinks OP sounds like an annoying neighbor.

Everyone thinks he messed up.

The world doesn’t stop working just because you want to sleep in.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.