Homeowner In An HOA In Florida Notices The House Next Door Has Constructed Illegal Additions To Their Home, So They’re Thinking About Reporting Them To The HOA

Imagine living next to a neighbor who has several poorly constructed buildings in their backyard. You know these are not permitted additions built to code.

Would you mind your own business or report them to the HOA?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and they’re thinking about reporting the neighbors to the HOA. However, they’re not sure if that’s a good idea.

Let’s read all about it.

Just moved into an HOA neighborhood, neighbor is building literal shanties in his backyard and there are like 15 people living in the home I just moved into an HOA neighborhood I had to get approval to have gutters installed. This is in Florida where we just got hit by two hurricanes and my neighbors fence fell over into my yard when we moved in.

They noticed something about the neighbor’s house.

When we moved in we noticed their house was bigger. After looking closer, it was an extension to the house made of wood ( the house is stucco/concrete block) with a window ac unit. Okay must have gotten approved.

This sounds like a big problem.

Well then a couple months later we noticed they boarded up their screened in patio which I’m assuming is another bad apartment( the wooden wall is literally touching the glass sliding patio door. Okay, I’m pretty sure this is against HOA, city code, and extremely dangerous. Now they just propped up another bad structure in their backyard and are building not one, but TWO shacks. This is in a hurricane zone in Florida and they are building really bad structures for people to live in.

This definitely doesn’t sound legal.

I’m no architect or engineer, but Im certain they are building these sheds the wrong way. The frame of the house is just 2x4s and the walls are plywood. I know that times are rough and I can understand having a well built in law suite to rent out. But 4 favelas in the backyard without plumbing??

So gross!

Not to mention they have 4x the trash cans we do and their front yard is covered in trash from the overflowing trash flying around every where. I was about to pick up a napkin that had blown on my property and throw it away but I noticed it was a piece of used toilet paper. I used a stick to throw it back on their property and it’s still there. The trash has been there almost a week and not one of the 15 ppl that live there had tried to clean it up. AITAH for reporting them?

OP should definitely report them! Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

The HOA may not care.

Here’s a vote for reporting them and documenting everything.

One person shares how they resolved a similar situation.

But this person can’t get past the fact that people choose to live in an HOA.

Reporting them may not help, but it’s worth a try!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.