Homeowner Tried To Sell Her House, But Her Neighbors Walked In Uninvited And Tried To Hurt The Sale

There’s “difficult neighbors” and then there’s “walked into your house uninvited and tried to torpedo your home sale with false accusations” neighbors.

One homeowner was finally about to escape years of neighbor drama when the very same nightmare neighbors decided to show up during an inspection and make up wild stories about her family.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Neighbors came into my house without invitation. What do I do? I’m finally selling my house with the nightmare neighbors.

But not before the neighbors decided to try and sabotage the sale.

The issue is that yesterday, while my real estate agent was in my house with my termite and moisture inspector, those neighbors just walked into the house uninvited and proceeded to walk around. No knocking at the door, no “hey how you doing” to the real estate agent, just walked in like they owned the place.

That wasn’t all they did though.

They then started making disparaging comments about me and my husband and our family. They even went so far as to tell my realtor that they think he mistreat me! (This is completely false and unfounded!)

Luckily the realtor got them out, but the damage was already done.

She had to be really direct to get them to leave, and they kept trying to “meet the buyers.” I’m so afraid that they will meet my buyers, and that my buyers will walk because of them!

Now the seller isn’t sure what to do next.

What can I do? Should I text these neighbors about this incident to start a “paper trail” or should I just tuck my head and pretend nothing happened and just try to get through this sale?

Trespassing is just not okay.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks documenting is the best way to go.

This user goes as far to say that they should be arrested.

It’s definitely time to get a lawyer involved.

It’s best to act proactively in these regards.

Reddit’s advice? Lock the doors and lawyer up.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.