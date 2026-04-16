Hotel Manager Gently Told Kids To Stop Swearing In The Lobby, But The Parents Wrote Her A Letter Saying That She Was Out Of Line

Sometimes, kids can do things that are inappropriate in public, like swearing, because they aren’t paying attention to their surroundings.

What would you do if you had some kids in your hotel lobby doing this, so you gently told them to stop swearing around other guests, but then their parents sent you a message criticizing you for calling out their kids.

That is what happened to the hotel worker in this story, and she is sick of having to deal with disrespectful kids and parents who don’t discipline them.

Parents are mad I asked their kids to respect the public space (A rant) So, some background.

Let’s see what’s going on.

Last night we had a couple kids playing chess in our lobby and they were getting a bit loud but nothing bad. Their mom was sitting to the side in some chairs. I was checking a guy in and they were getting a bit louder but again nothing too bad.

Ok, now they are getting out of line.

But then they started hurling the f word at each other. Now that I won’t let slide. There is no reason to be cursing loudly in the lobby.

This is a nice way to handle the situation.

So, as soon as I was done checking in the guest I just say to them “ladies, let’s remember we are in a public space ok?” And that was literally it. Well, this morning I wake up to an email from the dad, who wasn’t even around when this happened about how I made them so feel so unwelcome and uncomfortable and he doesn’t understand why I would yell(🙄) at his children. We have come here for so long my dad worked here blah blah blah.

Some parents think that their children can do no wrong.

Like really?? You’re that mad that I asked your kids to behave in public. Like obviously they don’t give a crap that they curse at each other in public. I don’t know how much longer I can work hospitality guys.

It is weird how some parents will allow their kids to behave badly and not believe that they could ever be in the wrong.

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Here’s a great idea.

This would be funny.

This would have been a great reply.

Here is another hotel worker who loves yelling at the kids.

This commenter doesn’t mind yelling at the kids.

Parents who spoil their kids like this often end up with bad kids.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.