Hourly Employee At Nonprofit Works A Lot Of Hours, But He Wants To Stop Working Overtime Since He’s Not Getting Paid For It

Imagine being hired as an hourly employee, but your employer refuses to pay you extra when you work overtime. Would you work overtime anyway or refuse?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and he’s sick of working overtime for free, yet, he’s hesitant to say no.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for finally saying no to working overtime without getting paid? AITAH for finally saying no at work? OK, here’s the the history of my employment, and this is not AI generated…

OP is paid hourly not salary.

I am an employee that requires a college education to do my job and multiple certifications along with continued education. I am paid hourly… And for the life of me I don’t understand why I’m not salary… But that’s another story. My work cannot be done during contracted time. Every day I worked during my lunch and at least 30 to 45 minutes after contracted time.

Even though he’s paid hourly, he still doesn’t get paid overtime.

I don’t get paid any overtime but I am expected to complete tasks. I’m burned out and underpaid. I’m about ready to say no to working overtime, but this will affect the ability of a nonprofit to function. So again, AITAH for saying no?

Is this illegal? Shouldn’t hourly employees get paid overtime? I don’t know if a nonprofit is an exception to the rules, but I think OP should start saying no to overtime if he’s not getting paid for it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It might be time to dust off that resume.

I think this person understood the story more than they realize.

The employer needs to pay.

It’s okay to say “no.”

Working for free is what we call volunteering.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.