April 25, 2026 at 8:55 am

‘I assume we’re safe to move your wedding expense out a year?’ – A Single Man Got A Funny Text From His Mom About His Love Life

by Matthew Gilligan

man texting with his mom

TikTok/@acehonea

Parents have an incredibly unique way of making their kids feel pathetic.

They don’t always mean to do it, but sometimes their words can cut like a knife.

A TikTokker named Alex shared what his mom texted him that no doubt made him cringe a little bit.

man standing in a room

TikTok/@acehonea

The video’s text overlay reads, “Sometimes you just gotta ignore your mom’s text and go about your day.”

The text from Alex’s mom reads, “Hey we meet with our financial next week for 2026 planning.”

His mom added, “I assume we’re safe to move your wedding expense out a year? Even if you meet her this week surely you wouldn’t get married till 2027.”

man texting with his mom

TikTok/@acehonea

Alex answered, “LOL, correct.”

He then wrote, “Maybe 2028. Or higher.”

His mom answered, “Every year we push it out, it gains a little interest.”

Well, that’s one way of looking at it…

Ouch!

man texting with his mom

TikTok/@acehonea

Take a look at the post HERE.

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.14.54 AM I assume we’re safe to move your wedding expense out a year? A Single Man Got A Funny Text From His Mom About His Love Life

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.15.07 AM I assume we’re safe to move your wedding expense out a year? A Single Man Got A Funny Text From His Mom About His Love Life

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.15.25 AM I assume we’re safe to move your wedding expense out a year? A Single Man Got A Funny Text From His Mom About His Love Life

His mom might be waiting around for a while before this guy falls in love…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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