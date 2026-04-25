‘I assume we’re safe to move your wedding expense out a year?’ – A Single Man Got A Funny Text From His Mom About His Love Life

Parents have an incredibly unique way of making their kids feel pathetic.

They don’t always mean to do it, but sometimes their words can cut like a knife.

A TikTokker named Alex shared what his mom texted him that no doubt made him cringe a little bit.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Sometimes you just gotta ignore your mom’s text and go about your day.”

The text from Alex’s mom reads, “Hey we meet with our financial next week for 2026 planning.”

His mom added, “I assume we’re safe to move your wedding expense out a year? Even if you meet her this week surely you wouldn’t get married till 2027.”

Alex answered, “LOL, correct.”

He then wrote, “Maybe 2028. Or higher.”

His mom answered, “Every year we push it out, it gains a little interest.”

Well, that’s one way of looking at it…

Ouch!

Take a look at the post HERE.

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

His mom might be waiting around for a while before this guy falls in love…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.