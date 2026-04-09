Loud And Disrespectful Teenagers Splash Children And Play Inappropriate Music At The Apartment Swimming Pool, So Many Parents Complain To Building Management

Imagine going to the swimming pool at your apartment complex on a hot, summer day. What would you do if there were a few teenagers at the pool who were playing music that was inappropriate for children to hear, but you and several other residents have your children with you at the pool?

In this story, one woman is in that exact situation, and the teens do more than just play crude music.

Let’s see how she handles the situation.

AITAH for complaining to my landlord about two children at my apartment complex? I 23(F) have a toddler who is two. I took my daughter’s half brother, his mom, and his aunt to the pool at my apartment.

The pool rules make sense.

The rules of the pool are: 1. Be respectful to those around you. 2. No cursing/screaming or yelling 3. No loud music at the pool. 4. No bringing glass drinks to the pool 5. No one under the age of 18 at the pool without a parent or guardian present.

A couple teens weren’t being respectful, and that’s rule number one.

There’s a reason I brought up these rules. I’m getting to the reason. These two teenage boys who are about 14-15 years old. I understand that there will be splashing, it’s a POOL. But they were purposefully splashing people in their faces.

The first time they splashed me in the face purposely, I asked, “Can you please be careful and not splash me in the face please?”

It got worse.

They stopped briefly. Then they purposefully splashed my two year old daughter in the face many times. I had asked them to stop! Then they were yelling at screaming curse words at the pool in front of small children, there were three other young children their besides mine. They were playing very inappropriate music, music small children shouldn’t be hearing. They were playing a dirty song On a LOUD SPEAKER.

She wasn’t the only parent who was upset.

Then other children at the pool heard it and asked their parents what that means. The other parents were also very upset. I was fed up. Keep in mind people have complained about these kids before.

It sounds like these teens are often disrespectful.

The day before they were outside of my window at 7 AM yelling, swearing, being loud. I understand kids will be kids, but it doesn’t excuse poor behavior. They have woken up our neighbors on several occasions.

She decided to tell the building manager.

I emailed the office and told her(building manager) the situation. She typically doesn’t reply until business hours. I was very grateful she replied. I felt bad to bother her on her day off but these teenagers were out of line.

She wasn’t the only one who complained.

She replied with, “I will look into it when I get back into the office. I’m sorry for what they did. I will send an email reminding all residents the rules of the pool. Many other residents in the past hour have complained to us about the same situation. It will be taken care of” Luckily our rental office and building management are very good and professional about handling complaints. AITAH?

Where are the teens’ parents? They need to get them under control, or the teens should be banned from the pool.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks she did the right thing.

Another person thinks the teens were clearly in the wrong.

This is a good suggestion!

Here’s some praise for building management.

Hopefully the teens are banned from the pool!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.