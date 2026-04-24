Man Accidentally Spilled A Coworker’s Secret About The Source Of His Disability While Chatting Up A Woman At A Brewery, But When The Truth Got Back To His Coworker, It Turned Into A Full Blown Office Drama

Booze and secrets are a famously bad combination.

When a man out celebrating with coworkers ended up chatting with a woman at a brewery and revealed that his colleague’s disability was not service-related (as he had been claiming), the information made its way back quickly.

The fallout arrived at work first thing Monday morning.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for telling someone why my coworker is disabled? I have this coworker — let’s call him Dave. He’s a great coworker and is excellent at his job. We’ve worked together for a little over 5 years. Dave is in a wheelchair. If you ask him about it, he’ll tell you that he’s a disabled veteran. However, his disability isn’t service-related.

So one day, the whole office went out to celebrate a big win for the team.

Recently we finished a job for a big client under time and under budget. The company gave our team big bonus checks last week, and our manager thought we should all go to a steakhouse to celebrate. A few of us decided to go to a local brewery afterwards. I had a coworker give me a ride after dropping my car off at home.

One employee ended up hitting it off with a few other patrons.

At the brewery, I started chatting with this woman — let’s call her Amy. Amy and I really hit it off. She was there with some friends and we all ended up sitting at a table. One of Amy’s friends was being really friendly with Dave.

The employee calls this to Amy’s attention and they continue chatting.

Amy and I got up to get another drink. I mentioned how her friend seemed to like Dave. Amy said her friend had also served and that Dave is a disabled veteran.

Here’s where things got really messy, though.

Probably because I had been drinking, I told her a secret — Dave’s disability is from a drunk driving accident, not service. After that round, Amy and her friends went to use the restroom. When they got back, Amy said it was nice chatting but that she still wanted to keep talking to me. I went and sat with them for the rest of the evening.

Now Dave is in the hot seat.

Amy’s friend was upset about Dave not telling the truth and calling himself a disabled veteran. Her friends talked her out of telling him off and making a scene. Monday at work, one of my coworkers asked if they had done something to upset Dave. I told them the story.

Dave obviously wasn’t thrilled about this at all.

Later, Dave came over and called me an AH. He went off about how hard it is to find people willing to date someone in a wheelchair and told me to mind my own business. I apologized and said I shouldn’t have said anything — but considering how upset she got, maybe it was something Dave should have told her himself. Dave said “forget you” and left.

Now the whole office is talking.

It’s become somewhat of an office gossip subject, and I’ve heard different opinions from my coworkers against my will. Reddit, AITA?

Seems like this employee could have used better judgement here.

Redditors were quite divided.

This commenter is having a hard time making the call on who’s in the wrong.

This user thinks Dave needs to start being more truthful about what really happened.

What would an actual veteran think of this?

There’s quite a bit of nuance to this one.

Telling people you’re a disabled veteran when you’re actually not is not the move.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.