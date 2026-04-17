Man Agreed To Help His Mother With A Last-Minute Driving Errand, But He Ended Up Fighting With His Girlfriend Over Timing And Priorities

Balancing family plans and relationship expectations can sometimes lead to misunderstandings.

The following story involves a young man who agreed to help his mother with a last-minute driving errand.

However, it eventually conflicted with plans with his girlfriend.

Despite offering alternatives to help both sides, his girlfriend became upset and called him a “mama’s boy.”

Read the full story below.

AITA: I had a fight with my gf because I choose to help my mother instead of staying 1 more hour with her I (21M) and, let’s call my girlfriend Ema (20F), had a fight last Sunday. My mother asked me at 10:50 if I could go with her to our country house to drive back the engineer designing the house. He cancelled last minute. They were supposed to meet at 11, but it was rescheduled for 11:30.

This man offered to drive Ema to the subway instead.

After that, she was supposed to meet with my godfather and godmother. And she did not have time to drive him home and then drive back to the country house. I said that I would go because my girlfriend told me that I should leave earlier at 12 to go drive with her mother. Then she got mad. I offered that if she wanted, I could drive Ema to the subway and get her there at like 11:25. She refused.

Ema called him a mama’s boy.

Later that day, I asked her if she was mad at me because it was not normal what happened. She called me a mama’s boy. Am I in the wrong here or did she just overreact?

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This one is calling out the girlfriend.

Finally, short and straightforward.

If you can’t win, just choose which side you want to be on.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.