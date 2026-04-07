Man Agreed To Upgrade To A Larger Apartment So His Partner’s Sister And Her Family Wouldn’t Lose Their Housing, But A Heated Argument Broke Out Over How They Should Split The Rent

Money conversations get awkward fast when everyone has a different idea of what “fair” means.

When one couple discussed moving into a bigger apartment so relatives with a child could move in, they assumed the rent would be divided evenly.

But when the relatives outright refused to pay their fair share, things got complicated fast.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not helping my sister in law and her baby with rent? So me and my partner pay $1,450 a month on rent, and we split it evenly. It’s fair, and we are doing our own thing.

Soon his partner’s sister had a housing emergency.

Recently her sister, who has a husband and a 1-year-old child, is losing their housing because the friend they were staying with is moving and they can’t afford the rent by themselves.

So the sister wanted to move in with them — but this would have some pretty big cost implications.

They want to move in with us, and since our apartment is a 1-bedroom, we would have to get a 2-bedroom apartment. The rent will increase from 1450 to 1800 a month.

So he says they can stay, on the one condition they pay a share.

I am insisting that the four of us each pay 25% of the rent. But the mother of the child doesn’t think it’s fair because she doesn’t work and has a child, and her husband is the only working parent.

She instead insists that everyone else pick up the cost for her.

So they want me, my partner, and her sister’s husband to pay 1/3 each instead. I told her that’s not my problem and that they, as a couple, are responsible for $900 a month between the both of them.

He thinks she’s totally shirking her responsibility here and taking advantage of them.

If she needs money, get a job. The couple seem to think that because she’s a SAHM that’s somehow my responsibility to pay for her portion of rent. I don’t have kids, and I’m sure it’s stressful and costly, but I don’t feel like it’s fair to expect anything like that of me.

This just doesn’t sound fair at all.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks it’s very important they stay strong and say no.

There’s more at stake her than just the money.

If she wants to be a SAHM, the money has to come from somewhere.

This user concurs this just isn’t a good idea.

Everyone wanted the bigger apartment, but not everyone wanted the same share of the bill.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.