Man Asks His Wife To Stop Sharing Her Location With Her Family After A Private Medical Situation Gets Exposed, But She Says He’s Being Controlling

Privacy can mean different things to different people.

So, what would you do if something personal you wanted to keep private ended up being shared because of a feature your partner uses every day? Would you just let it go to avoid telling them what to do? Or would you put your foot down and let them know the behavior needs to stop?

In the following story, one husband finds himself in this situation and chooses the latter. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for telling my wife I don’t want her mom to have her location all the time now. My wife shares her location with her family, and sometimes her friends. I really never thought much about it. I don’t share my location with her, which she has never liked. I personally don’t like it. It freaks me out to be tracked 24/7. The issue was earlier this week. I needed surgery, and I wanted to keep everything private. I didn’t even tell my own mom and dad. My wife agreed not to share with anyone either. It was on Monday, and everything went overall well until my wife’s mother showed up. She apparently noticed my wife was at the hospital, and when she didn’t pick up, she came down.

Then, everyone found out.

She thought my wife was hurt. It became a big thing, and basically everyone on my wife’s side was told that someone was in the hospital. My own mom and dad were contacted, and I had to explain the situation. I hated this. It is clear to me that if my wife is tracked 24/7, then I am, too. I hate that this whole situation got out because people know my wife’s location. My wife and I got into an argument, and I don’t want her sharing her location with her mother or family 24/7. She is calling me controlling and a ****. I am pointing out that it is invading my own privacy, and she needs to cut the string on her mom.

Oh yikes! That’s a really tough situation.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about privacy and being tracked.

This person almost seems triggered by the whole thing.

Here’s an interesting thought.

For this person, it’s more about spying than safety.

According to this comment, location tracing is invasive.

The whole thing is messed up, and his wife really needs to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.