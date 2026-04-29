Man Cleaned And Set Up An Old Laptop Then Sold It To A Friend’s Friend, But They Factory Reset It Over Full Emails And Ended Up Stuck In A Boot Loop

Tech misunderstandings can lead to surprisingly drastic decisions.

The following story involves a man who sold an old laptop that he properly set up.

But the new user did a factory reset when his inbox got full.

Now, the device is stuck in a boot loop, requiring another full installation.

Read the full story below to find out more…

Boot loop from too many emails For context, I am not in IT support directly. But I work in engineering where I manage a fleet of Ubuntu devices. So I became the de facto tech support for all known friends and family.

This man sold an old laptop after cleaning it up and reinstalling Windows.

I sold an old laptop to a friend’s friend. I cloned the drive. Then, I did a fresh Windows install. I also set up Office and everything else. Very standard. The friend was happy. A few months went by with no worries.

The friend informed him that the laptop was in a recurring loop.

The friend came back and asked me to take a look. The device was stuck in a boot loop. I asked what happened. I was told, “My emails were too full, so I did a factory reset.” They could not escape the boot loop.

He installed the OS again, and it was fixed.

So I redid a Windows install. There have been no issues since. I thought it was worth sharing. I am still in shock at the train of thought that went. Email spam led to a factory reset, that led to needing a fresh OS install.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

This one is curious.

Here are a few more questions.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this user.

When emails pile up, maybe clear the inbox, not the entire laptop.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.