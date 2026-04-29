Man Cleaned And Set Up An Old Laptop Then Sold It To A Friend’s Friend, But They Factory Reset It Over Full Emails And Ended Up Stuck In A Boot Loop
Tech misunderstandings can lead to surprisingly drastic decisions.
The following story involves a man who sold an old laptop that he properly set up.
But the new user did a factory reset when his inbox got full.
Now, the device is stuck in a boot loop, requiring another full installation.
Read the full story below to find out more…
Boot loop from too many emails
For context, I am not in IT support directly.
But I work in engineering where I manage a fleet of Ubuntu devices.
So I became the de facto tech support for all known friends and family.
This man sold an old laptop after cleaning it up and reinstalling Windows.
I sold an old laptop to a friend’s friend. I cloned the drive.
Then, I did a fresh Windows install.
I also set up Office and everything else. Very standard.
The friend was happy. A few months went by with no worries.
The friend informed him that the laptop was in a recurring loop.
The friend came back and asked me to take a look.
The device was stuck in a boot loop. I asked what happened.
I was told, “My emails were too full, so I did a factory reset.”
They could not escape the boot loop.
He installed the OS again, and it was fixed.
So I redid a Windows install. There have been no issues since.
I thought it was worth sharing.
I am still in shock at the train of thought that went.
Email spam led to a factory reset, that led to needing a fresh OS install.
Let’s check out the comments of other people.
This person shares their personal thoughts.
This one is curious.
Here are a few more questions.
Finally, here’s a valid point from this user.
When emails pile up, maybe clear the inbox, not the entire laptop.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.
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