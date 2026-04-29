April 29, 2026 at 7:23 am

Man Cleaned And Set Up An Old Laptop Then Sold It To A Friend’s Friend, But They Factory Reset It Over Full Emails And Ended Up Stuck In A Boot Loop

by Heide Lazaro

Man fixing a laptop

Freepik/Reddit

Tech misunderstandings can lead to surprisingly drastic decisions.

The following story involves a man who sold an old laptop that he properly set up.

But the new user did a factory reset when his inbox got full.

Now, the device is stuck in a boot loop, requiring another full installation.

Read the full story below to find out more…

Boot loop from too many emails

For context, I am not in IT support directly.

But I work in engineering where I manage a fleet of Ubuntu devices.

So I became the de facto tech support for all known friends and family.

This man sold an old laptop after cleaning it up and reinstalling Windows.

I sold an old laptop to a friend’s friend. I cloned the drive.

Then, I did a fresh Windows install.

I also set up Office and everything else. Very standard.

The friend was happy. A few months went by with no worries.

The friend informed him that the laptop was in a recurring loop.

The friend came back and asked me to take a look.

The device was stuck in a boot loop. I asked what happened.

I was told, “My emails were too full, so I did a factory reset.”

They could not escape the boot loop.

He installed the OS again, and it was fixed.

So I redid a Windows install. There have been no issues since.

I thought it was worth sharing.

I am still in shock at the train of thought that went.

Email spam led to a factory reset, that led to needing a fresh OS install.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 04 17 at 1.36.23 PM Man Cleaned And Set Up An Old Laptop Then Sold It To A Friend’s Friend, But They Factory Reset It Over Full Emails And Ended Up Stuck In A Boot Loop

This one is curious.

Screenshot 2026 04 17 at 1.42.03 PM Man Cleaned And Set Up An Old Laptop Then Sold It To A Friend’s Friend, But They Factory Reset It Over Full Emails And Ended Up Stuck In A Boot Loop

Here are a few more questions.

Screenshot 2026 04 17 at 1.42.19 PM Man Cleaned And Set Up An Old Laptop Then Sold It To A Friend’s Friend, But They Factory Reset It Over Full Emails And Ended Up Stuck In A Boot Loop

Finally, here’s a valid point from this user.

Screenshot 2026 04 17 at 1.42.36 PM Man Cleaned And Set Up An Old Laptop Then Sold It To A Friend’s Friend, But They Factory Reset It Over Full Emails And Ended Up Stuck In A Boot Loop

When emails pile up, maybe clear the inbox, not the entire laptop.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.

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