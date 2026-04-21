Man Followed An Old Etiquette He Learned While Growing Up And Didn’t Shake A Woman’s Hand At A Meeting, So She Felt Upset And Disrespected

Social etiquette can change over time.

In this story, a man in his 50s met with a group of young colleagues for a project.

While he shook the hands of the young gentlemen, he refused to offer his hand to the young woman as a sign of respect.

Later, he learned that his actions had upset her.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for not shaking a young woman’s hand? I (54M) met with three young people for a project we were collaborating on. There were two men and a woman. They were all in their early 20s. I shook hands with both men but not the woman. I thought nothing of it.

This man learned that the young woman got upset with him.

The meeting went well. I recently learned that the woman was upset with me because I did not shake her hand. I know it is not a huge incident. It has been gnawing at me.

Apparently, he was taught not to offer his hand to a woman.

Growing up, I was always taught that a man should never offer his hand to a woman. He should wait to see if she offered her hand first. That way, the woman could decide if she wanted to be touched. It was a matter of respect for her boundaries. It was also considered simple good manners.

He gave her a friendly nod and thought it wasn’t a big deal.

When the young woman did not offer her hand first, I did what I always do. I gave her a friendly nod. I have always taken this approach. I have never had a problem before. Perhaps my approach is outdated. I am willing to accept being unintentionally rude. It did pain me to learn I upset her.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar remark.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

Short and simple.

Finally, this person chimes in.

Some people mistake manners for rudeness.

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