They Looked Down on Him and Left Him With the Workload, so He Showed Up to the Presentation With Freshly Baked Treats

Sometimes, when you’re working on a group project, you slowly realize that everyone involved has completely different personalities. And that’s kind of the whole point: learning to get along with others, no matter how different they are.

But what happens when every single conversation feels like you accidentally joined a debate club you never signed up for?

This is what happened in a man’s case when he was in a group project with people who kept preaching about veganism and ignoring him.

When the group decided to travel to visit farmers “for research”, despite him having to stay behind and focus on the actual work, he decided to teach them a lesson in the most tasteful way.

Read the full story below.

Teammates were annoying so I made them the best brownies of their life A few years ago I was grouped with a couple of teammates on a group project. From the get-go we were not clicking well. They were a type of people I can only describe as vegetarian idealists. Now I don’t mind that type of person generally, but it got to the point where the entire project took on a decidedly preachy tone, and there was hardly any room for a different approach. They were constantly throwing little comments my way that made it clear they thought they were better than me. Like “I could never be okay with having a ham sandwich” and “Well you should have cycled today instead of coming with your car”.

But things got more intense.

This came to a head when they decided they wanted to go visit several farmers to talk about sustainable agriculture. Something I felt was unnecessary and complicated research for the sake of basically going on a fieldtrip. This would also have taken multiple days out of our already packed schedule. So I refused to go, I told them I was fine with them going, but that I felt I was already more than pulling my weight on the project. I explained that I did not feel like spending my time on something that ultimately would not contribute to the project.

To their credit they were very understanding.

This meant more work for him, though.

They left the next week and in total spent around 3 full days of our final week on this. Because I stayed home I got stuck with finishing the actual research while their excursions ultimately became little more than a footnote in the final report. This did not sit right with me, but since the end was in sight I did not feel like making a big deal out of it so I let it go. Mostly… As we were finishing up the project we decided to do a potluck and each bring something we made at home. Now this is where my plan started to hatch.

And it wasn’t going to be served cold.

I have a killer brownie recipe. They are incredibly moist and very flavorful and I have honestly just been disappointed by any other brownie since. So come the potluck I brought a full tray of these brownies and of course they loved it. Everyone came for seconds and the entire thing was empty before the end of the day. Then came the inquiries for the recipe. “OMG these are so good, please send the recipe to me”. “No way, I need this recipe!”.

Nuh-uh!

Of course I promised I would sent it at a later time, but never planned on doing that. I kept coming up with excuses like “oh I forgot, I’ll def send it tonight”. Eventually we finished the project, we got good grades and went our separate ways. But even years later I occasionally get a message from a group member asking for the recipe. I ignored them all. I feel satisfied knowing they will probably never have a brownie that was better than mine. Which I feel like is a fitting punishment for a minor annoyance.

Now they’ll always dream about it. What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

Something to ponder about.

Yikes.

He forgot!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post this story about a woman who reports her manager after they had zero compassion for a family tragedy.

Another reader chimes in.

An insider’s scoop.

It may sound silly, but it works! People underestimate how powerful cooking something delicious is.