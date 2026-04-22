Man Helped His Girlfriend Financially With Monthly Rent And Utilities, But He Felt Used When Her Son Moved In And Contributed Nothing

Helping a partner financially can get complicated fast.

In this story, a man has been supporting his girlfriend by paying her rent while she covers other bills.

But after her son and his family moved in and stopped contributing, the expenses increased significantly.

Now, he feels like he’s carrying the burden while others take advantage of the situation.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH for refusing to help my gf pay her bills now that her son and his gf and daughter live with her now. My girlfriend and I have our own separate places. I do pretty well. She gets by. I help her with her rent and light bill whenever she is short.

This man noticed that his girlfriend’s bills had skyrocketed.

Her son, who will not work a steady job, moved his family in. They are home most of the day while my girlfriend is at work. The light bill has tripled. Food and utilities have also increased. For the past six months, her check covers enough to pay the lights, food, and utilities. I basically pay her rent.

Her son wouldn’t contribute to the bills.

She talks to him, but he always says he does not have any money. Most days, he is on the game or buying junk like he is still a teenager. He spends money whenever he does work.

He loves his girlfriend, but he’s thinking about cutting her off.

I love my girlfriend. I feel like I am being used by her since she will not put them out. I know it is her son and granddaughter. I do not feel it is my place to tell her son to pay his bills. I am not that anymore. Am I the jerk if I cut her off?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person agrees with OP.

Stop paying her bills, advises this one.

Here’s a valid point from this user.

This one gives their honest opinion.

Finally, short and meaningful.

Being grateful is one thing. Taking advantage is another.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.