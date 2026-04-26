Man Is Promoted And Becomes His Wife’s Supervisor, But This Isn’t A Problem Until An Employee Quits And Complains During The Exit Interview

Imagine working at the same company as your spouse, and you end up getting promoted so that you are now supervising the team your spouse works on. Would you be upset if another employee you supervised complained about the situation and their complaints were taken seriously by upper management?

Or would you think it doesn’t really make sense for you to be supervising your spouse in the first place?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he’s really upset when one employee’s complaint directly impacts his job and his wife’s job.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH? My wife and I both got moved to different jobs because someone was supposedly upset that I was her supervisor My wife and I both work at the same place (in the offices of a large company). In the beginning neither of us were in management and we worked in completely different divisions. A year and a half ago I got promoted to the supervisor job for my wife’s team (the first/lowest level of management at our company). My boss there knew we were married and didn’t have a problem with it. There have been absolutely no issues for the last 18 months.

An employee complained.

Another employee that I supervised resigned to take another job elsewhere. During the exit interview (which is done by HR and has no involvement by management) this employee cited the reason for leaving as me being allowed to manage my wife, and that it was unfair to the other employees in the department. This employee said they complained to my boss but nothing happened. This is because my boss knew we were married before I got the job and I never showed my wife any favourtism. So now because of the exit interview both me and my wife are being moved to new divisions. We are going to be in completely different divisions whose work has nothing to do with each other.

OP is pretty upset about this situation.

It won’t change our work location (although 80% of the time we are remote instead of physically having to go into the office), job titles, hours of work, pay or anything else because it’s a Fortune 500 company so there are thousands of jobs. But I’m still really upset about this and so is my wife. AITAH here? I was supervisor for 18 months and it wasn’t a problem. I never favoured my wife. Am I right to be ticked off about this? I’m angry at the company and especially at the employee who left because I don’t believe for one minute that’s the real reason they left. I think it was just an excuse. Am I a jerk for being upset about this?

That definitely sounds annoying, and he’s probably right that the employee actually left for a different reason.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

One person points out the obvious conflict of interest.

Another person tells him not to take it personally.

This person shares how it works at every company they’ve ever worked at.

Everyone is shocked he was ever allowed to supervise his wife.

But really, the company is responsible for the situation not him.

His supervisor never should’ve allowed this situation in the first place.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.