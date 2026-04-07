Man Is Upset That His Neighbor’s Dog Uses His Yard As A Restroom, So He Reports The Neighbor To The HOA, Resulting In The Neighbor Badmouthing Him On Facebook

Imagine living next door to someone who owns a dog. Would you be upset if the neighbor let their dog run over to your yard and use your yard like a public restroom, not even bothering to pick up after the dog?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he’s not okay with it at all. He tried talking to the neighbor about it, but when that didn’t work, he went to the HOA. Now, the neighbor is escalating the situation online.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for reporting my neighbor to the HOA for not picking up after his dogs for 3 years For the past 3 years my neighbors dogs have been coming on my property and doing their business on my property. He lets them out his front door unleashed and they come into my yard to go. I have politely asked him numerous times over the past 3 years to pick up after his dogs and prevent them from using my lawn as a toilet. Each time he was either dismissive or hostile.

He went to the HOA.

This most recent time I asked him he was really rude and said he “didn’t want to deal with me” and repeated over and over that “it’s just waste”. I felt like I had no choice to report him to the HOA because he was getting more and more aggressive. I sent my HOA videos/photos and after my HOA warned him to stop he went on a rant in the neighborhood Facebook group. In that post he said that me and my family are “ugly” and “disgusting” for reporting him and that we should “move back to where we came from”. He knows my wife is foreign so I feel like that comment was directed at her.

I think OP handled this situation correctly, but perhaps he needs to report the neighbor to the HOA again for his inappropriate comments about himself and his family.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

He should gather evidence.

Or he could return the deposits to their rightful owner.

Here’s another vote for calling animal control.

But this person expresses strong feelings about anyone who lives in an HOA.

That dog owner sounds like a horrible neighbor.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.