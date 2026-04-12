Man Is Working As Much Overtime As Possible To Save Up As Much Money As Possible, But His Wife Is Upset That He Doesn’t Spend Much Time With Her Or Their Son

Imagine planning a move to another state, and you want to save up as much money as possible before you move. What would you do if your spouse complained that you were working too much overtime? Would you scale back the amount of time you’re working to prioritize family time, or would you keep working overtime?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he really doesn’t understand why his wife is upset.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for taking up overtime and missing out on family time? By mid January, my wife and I need as much money as possible because we’re moving to a different state. I’m going into week 3 of 80 hour weeks, and I make about $2k a week with overtime. Currently we have about $800 saved, and we’re going to need around 4K I believe. My huge checks are coming in soon, with big bonuses also, and I’m planning on saving as much as possibly, so that I can quit and have a week or two to get everything together.

His wife is mad that he’s working so much.

I signed up for my 3 off days this week, making it another 80 hour week, and she’s really upset. She’s saying I don’t spend enough time with her, and I don’t help her enough with our son. I sleep until noon, and go to work at 4, so I usually only have a couple hours with them.

He doesn’t understand why his wife is upset.

Obviously at my point of view, I don’t understand why she’s mad at me for making this push for us to move. But I know obviously if she’s mad, there’s something I’m not understanding. We get into arguments about this and she gets pretty upset. AITA?

He’s prioritizing making as much money as possible, but his wife is upset because he’s gone all the time, leaving her with parenting duties 24/7.

Let’s see is Reddit agrees or has any other insight to offer.

This person knows that it’s important to spend time with your family.

They obviously have different priorities.

He needs to involve his wife in the decision of whether or not to work overtime.

Quality time with the family might make a big difference.

He means well, but I can understand why his wife is upset.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.