April 30, 2026 at 6:15 pm

Man Left His Corporate Job And Tried To Return To His Old Company, But The Process Took An Unexpected Turn

by Heide Lazaro

man with his head down

Shutterstock/Reddit

Job opportunities don’t always work out the way you expect.

The following story involves a man who left his current corporate job.

Then, he was encouraged by former colleagues to reapply to his previous company.

He was pretty sure he would get the job, but things unexpectedly went sideways.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I reapplied to my previous job, at the encouragement of many – they opted for someone else.

I left a corporate job last August. Everything at the new place went sideways.

I was strongly encouraged to reapply to my old job.

This was suggested by the people who oversaw me on site as a contract employee.

So I did.

This man reapplied to his previous job.

They put in the calls and the emails to my former employer to bring me back on board.

So, I reapplied. I attended three different meetings.

It was around 1.5 hours’ worth of interviews.

I figured I was going to get the role.

They didn’t hire him.

Then, Wednesday rolled around. They went with someone else.

What a waste of my time.

My former employer could have brought me on.

They would not have had to do any training.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This person had the same experience.

Screenshot 2026 03 23 at 10.10.04 PM Man Left His Corporate Job And Tried To Return To His Old Company, But The Process Took An Unexpected Turn

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 23 at 10.10.28 PM Man Left His Corporate Job And Tried To Return To His Old Company, But The Process Took An Unexpected Turn

Here’s another perspective.

Screenshot 2026 03 23 at 10.10.48 PM Man Left His Corporate Job And Tried To Return To His Old Company, But The Process Took An Unexpected Turn

Short and simple.

Screenshot 2026 03 23 at 10.11.07 PM Man Left His Corporate Job And Tried To Return To His Old Company, But The Process Took An Unexpected Turn

Finally, here’s a similar thought from this one.

Screenshot 2026 03 23 at 10.11.23 PM Man Left His Corporate Job And Tried To Return To His Old Company, But The Process Took An Unexpected Turn

Just because you were a former employee doesn’t mean you will get hired again.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.

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