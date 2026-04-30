Man Left His Corporate Job And Tried To Return To His Old Company, But The Process Took An Unexpected Turn

Job opportunities don’t always work out the way you expect.

The following story involves a man who left his current corporate job.

Then, he was encouraged by former colleagues to reapply to his previous company.

He was pretty sure he would get the job, but things unexpectedly went sideways.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I reapplied to my previous job, at the encouragement of many – they opted for someone else. I left a corporate job last August. Everything at the new place went sideways. I was strongly encouraged to reapply to my old job. This was suggested by the people who oversaw me on site as a contract employee. So I did.

This man reapplied to his previous job.

They put in the calls and the emails to my former employer to bring me back on board. So, I reapplied. I attended three different meetings. It was around 1.5 hours’ worth of interviews. I figured I was going to get the role.

They didn’t hire him.

Then, Wednesday rolled around. They went with someone else. What a waste of my time. My former employer could have brought me on. They would not have had to do any training.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This person had the same experience.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another perspective.

Short and simple.

Finally, here’s a similar thought from this one.

Just because you were a former employee doesn’t mean you will get hired again.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.