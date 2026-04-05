Man Reconnected With His Best Friend, But Then Got Involved In A Relationship Setup That Caused Drama Between His Friend And His Friend’s Girlfriend

Friendships can get complicated when relationships and drama get involved.

In this story, a man reconnected with his former best friend.

His friend pressured him to be involved in their relationship drama, despite his feeling uncomfortable with it.

What followed revealed a strange setup that quickly escalated into conflict between the couple.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for exposing my ex-best friend after he tried to set me up with the same girl we fell out over? My former best friend and I have not talked in months. We fell out because of drama involving his current girlfriend. Yes, it is the same girl in this story.

This man received a text from his former best friend.

Out of nowhere, he texts me asking to hang out. I thought it was random, but whatever. Later that day, he kept telling me to text his girlfriend. I said no five or six times because it felt weird. I did not want to get involved in their relationship. That is especially true since that is literally what caused our friendship to end before.

He eventually texted his friend’s girlfriend.

I am not into her at all. I was actually thinking about asking out her sister at one point. So I had zero reason to try anything. But he kept pushing and pushing. So I finally sent her a simple message. I asked, “Hey, are you okay?”

He found out it was kind of a setup.

She replied normally. Then, I found out he told her not to respond to me if I ever texted her. So basically, he set up a situation where it looked like there was something between us. They ended up having a huge fight because she replied.

The girlfriend explained everything to him.

She called me, confused. She explained everything. So I called him and asked what the hell was going on. I told him I was going to tell her he was the one who told me to text her.

He decided to tell the girl that it was his friend who told him to send the text.

He started begging me not to. He said our friendship was done if I told her. He also said I should not care because I have nothing to do with her. I told her anyway. He has cheated before.

Now, he’s wondering if he should not have gotten involved.

So part of me feels like he was trying to create drama. He might have been trying to distract from something. Now, I am wondering if I should have just stayed out of it. AITA?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one makes a valid point.

Finally, he’s a sociopath, says this one.

If someone insists you “just text her,” there’s probably a plot twist waiting on the other end.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.