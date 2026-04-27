Man Reports His Neighbor To The Condo Board After They Let Their Dog Use Shared Spaces As A Bathroom, But He Skips Talking To Them First And Starts Questioning If He Should Have

Dealing with neighbor issues can be uncomfortable, especially when it comes to things that feel like common sense.

So, what would you do if a neighbor’s habits started affecting your space, but you didn’t want a direct confrontation? Would you talk to them and try to resolve it? Or would you go straight to management and file a complaint?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this predicament and chooses to go to management. Here’s what happened.

AITA for contacting my condo board about my neighbor instead of talking to them first? So my wife and I just moved into a new townhouse a couple of weeks ago. Our next-door neighbors have a small dog, and they let it out without a leash to do its business in front of our door/patio. They usually clean everything up, but it’s still pretty gross and smelly. I get that not having a yard sucks, but I also own a dog, and I take my dog off the property to do his business. A few days after moving in, we also found out they let their dog do its business on the second-floor balcony, and they don’t clean it up. Our balconies are connected and only separated by a glass pane.

Grossed out, they sent an email to the board.

This was really gross to find out, and my wife and I were disgusted. When the snow melts, it’s going to drip down on people walking below and probably end up on our side of the balcony, too. We just wrote an email to the board to complain. I sorta feel bad for not just talking to them about the issue, but at the same time, I feel like it’s so insane that they let their dog do that, and it’s not my responsibility to teach you to have basic courtesy/respect for your neighbors. I also don’t like confrontation, so that might be part of it lol. So AITA?

Wow! That’s some next-level lazy behavior.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about what happened.

This person thinks the courteous thing was talking to them.

For this reader, it’s going to be more awkward now.

Here’s someone who lives in a condo.

According to this comment, the neighbors are rude and disgusting.

Those people have a lot of nerve, and they deserve to be turned in because that’s gross.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.