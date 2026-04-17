Man Suspected His Roommate Of Taking His Vapes Without Asking, So He Confronted Him Once And For All

Living with others can lead to trust issues over small things.

The following story involves a man whose vapes kept disappearing.

He suspected his roommate right away, but the roommate denied stealing from him.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for accusing my roommate of stealing from me A few months ago, I fell asleep with my vape next to me on the couch. When I woke up, it had disappeared. It happened again yesterday.

This man started thinking that his roommate stole his vape.

I came back from my girlfriend’s place. My old vape pod had run out. I had left one half full on my desk in my bedroom. He had asked to use my PC. So immediately, my thoughts went to the only thing plausible. That he stole it.

He asked him, but his roommate denied it.

So I asked him. He told me he only took the other older vape on my desk. He still did that without asking. He denies stealing it both times. Yet he and his girlfriend are the only ones in the house other than me.

Now, he’s wondering what he would do next.

What can I do? Should I threaten him with kicking him out unless he admits to it? Or should I wait for him to find it in my room like he said it must be?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user makes a valid point.

That’s a serious allegation, says this one.

Here’s a similar thought from this person.

Finally, here’s a different perspective.

If it keeps disappearing, it’s either magic or someone with very deep pockets.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.