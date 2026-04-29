Man’s Boss Added Him To A WhatsApp Group Without Asking, But He’s Uncomfortable With Coworkers Knowing His Number

Most of us are worried about privacy nowadays.

So when a man’s boss added him to a WhatsApp group without his consent, he felt uncomfortable, to say the least.

Now he’s not sure how to get out of the situation.

Would you mind at all? Or is he making a big deal out of nothing?

Keep reading for the full story.

My manager added me to WhatsApp group and now 25+ coworkers (strangers!) have my number Day two of the job. Didn’t ask me. Just added me to the store whatsapp group and told me “this is how we communicate.” Cool, so now every single person at this store has my personal phone number whether I wanted that or not.

Seriously, everyone.

The coworker who makes everyone uncomfortable? Has my number now. The guy who got fired for stealing last month? Still had my number for weeks before anyone removed him. My manager who doesn’t understand boundaries? Texts me on my days off because why not, the number’s right there.

It just feels poorly planned.

And the group itself is pure chaos. Blurry schedule screenshots, memes, shift swap requests, someone’s kid’s fundraiser link, and oh look there’s an actual important policy change buried 50 messages deep that I missed and somehow that’s my fault. Everything exists in one endless scroll with zero distinction between “read this now” and “lol check out this tiktok.”

The manager doesn’t care.

I told my manager the privacy thing bothered me. Got hit with “it’s just a phone number.” Right. MY phone number that I can never take back from two dozen strangers and that follows me long after I leave this job.

He feels that this is blurring the lines.

Zero separation between my personal life and a job that pays me $14 an hour. Previous job didn’t share my number with a single coworker. Work stuff stayed in the work breakroom app. When I quit, they just removed me, no lingering group chats, no weird texts from ex coworkers months later. That’s how it should work.

He thinks there’s no excuse.

Your employer making you use whatsapp for work communication is them telling you they don’t care about the line between your job and your life. Purpose built employee messaging apps exist. There’s no excuse anymore.

Should the boss have at least asked first?

What did Reddit think?

Someone suggests a solution.

That’s a better option for many reasons.

Another suggestion.

Something to consider.

Another reader chimes in.

That would be a bit extreme…

At the end of the day, each person should decide what they want to share or not.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.