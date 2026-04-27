Man’s Ex-Wife Was Secretly Hiding A Large Emergency Fund From Him, So He Refuses To Help Her Now That She’s Facing Eviction And Financial Problems

Money secrets can break even the strongest relationships.

In this story, a man divorced his wife after discovering she had been hiding a large sum of money while he worked long hours.

Years later, she struggled financially and faced eviction.

Their kids are now pressuring him to step in and help her.

Check out the full story below…

AITA for telling my kids that I am not responsible for their mother issue and not giving her money I divorced my ex-wife about five years ago when I learned she had a private emergency fund. The problem with it was that I was working 60 to 80 hours a week to keep up with the bills. She was laid off. I was under the impression we were struggling a ton. I broke my back to pay the bills.

This man divorced his ex-wife.

In reality, she had squirreled away around 50k and was still adding to it. The divorce was messy. I learned about a lot of spending that I did not know about on her end. There was also a lot of credit card debt. In the end, the house was sold and we both moved into our separate places.

Their kids are now in college.

The kids were in high school when the divorce happened. We were young when we had them. Now, they are both in college and bounce between who they stay with.

His ex currently has money problems.

The issue is my ex-wife’s money problems. I am doing well for myself and recently bought a house.

My ex is not doing well. She is having trouble keeping a job. She is going to be kicked out of her apartment soon. My kids want me to help her out.

He refused to help her.

I have told them no many times. It is growing into a disagreement. They think I am being heartless. They say it is my fault she is having issues because I did the divorce. I told them their mom’s issues are not my problem. They are ignoring me at the moment. I am wondering if I am in the wrong.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You don’t owe it to your ex, says this one.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This person is concerned about the kids.

Finally, short and straightforward.

You can share a past, but not the bills that come with it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.