Married Man Gives His Spouse His Entire Paycheck To Pay The Bills, But He Wants To Keep Any Money He Earns From Working Overtime To Spend On Himself

Imagine being married and being the sole breadwinner in your household. If you had enough money to pay the bills with your regular paycheck, what would you do if you earned extra money from working overtime? Would you save it, splurge with your family, or spend it on yourself?

In this story, one spouse is in this situation. He wants to keep the money for himself, but his spouse is giving him a hard time about that.

Who’s right and who’s wrong? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for keeping my overtime money? I work and my spouse doesnt. Spouse takes care of the bills.

Here’s what happens when OP works overtime.

If i work more than my normal 40 hours which is like 8 hours of overtime or more once in a while but not regularly, I let spouse have my entire paycheck to pay bills but I pull out the overtime amount and put it in a separate account.

Spouse gets the same amount every paycheck give or take a hundred or so. Every paycheck i get is pretty much the same amount.

OP wants the overtime money to spend on himself.

Recently I’ve been asking spouse to leave the amount I worked extra for me to use. I dont usually spend money on myself anyway. Maybe I spend 40 bucks a month on myself total. This last paycheck I worked 16 hours extra and I pulled 200 out and left the rest. Over the next two weeks ill be working another 16 total. AITA for pulling that amount out again? Spouse wants to give me a hard time for taking that overtime money.

Is OP asking too much to have a little fun money when he works overtime? Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person is leaning towards the spouse’s side.

Another person is completely on OP’s side, as long as the spouse has fun money too.

Here’s a vote for keeping things equal..

This person thinks it might be time for the spouse to get a job.

It’s important for their marriage that they get on the same page.

If they don’t reach a compromise, their marriage won’t last.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.