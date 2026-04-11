New Landlord Tries To Raise Rent On Long Time Tenant, So The Tenant Buys A Condo And Moves Out

Imagine renting the same house for many years, but then the landlord sells the house. If the new landlord wanted to raise the rent, would you be willing to pay, or would you move out?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and he doesn’t just move out. He buys his next home. But now, he’s wondering if this was the right thing to do.

Let’s read all about it.

I think my new landlord is unfair,AITAH? Context: Some time ago my son invited me to live with him in condo he just purchased and I refused because the conmute would be a little too much for me. I was paying about $1400 for a 2 Br without a living room with a friend I have been living for 25 years. We moved together to our rental 15 years ago.

He still planned to live there.

My friend is about to retire and I thought I might be able to affordable the full rent on my own. Since the owners had the house since the late 90s (A 4 family in a very high COL area near Boston MA) I thought they were never going to sell. I was wrong.

This is bad news.

The expected happens: The new owner sent a hand written note to me immediately after closing saying his rent was too low and he needed to raise it to $2k a month (Which according to the landlord is a steal for the area) because high taxes and Interest rates. Right now 2 out of the 4 units are vacant. I made life easy for the last owner, Cleaned the snow, mowed the grass, made sure the trash barrels were never out after trash collection and did some of the repairs myself.

The house had a lot of problems.

The way I saw his situation I’m pretty sure the landlord would just try to charge 2.5k on the next lease. I tried to negotiate and make the landlord aware that the property was in pretty bad shape, rats run rampant since the neightbors leave open trash containers and the city doesn’t do anything about it. The floors are sagged and you can not put liquid on a shallow pan when cooking because the content would spill on one side of the pan. No upgrades in the last 15 years. The landlord was firm on his offer.

This sounds like a good decision.

The outcome: I decided to leave. Now the landlord is urging me to stay and will even lower the rent. And now I signed to buy a condo Nearby and I made a decision, paid the 2k in rent as agreed and notified him on his intention to vacate in 30 days.

He’s wondering if he did the right thing.

Landlord never came to meet in person, didn’t change the terms of the last lease and did not even bother to listen my rationale to keep my rent low. He is not planing in doing any kind of upgrades and Im not even sure if he is aware that people dont pay a premium for uneven floors, vermin, poor insulation and lack of updates. Considering the taxes for a property of this size go for 1.2k a month (For all 4 units ) he will be alright. AITAH for having the knee perk reaction of moving out and buying a property just to not pay to a slumlord?

I think he made an amazing decision! It sounds like his new place will be much better too.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good point.

Here’s a good suggestion.

The landlord probably got what he wanted.

This person has a question.

There’s no reason to feel bad for the landlord.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.