One Of The People In Their Friend Group Was Marrying Someone The Others Didn’t Like, So They All Got Him Gifts That He Loved But His New Wife Hated

Good friends can be a major blessing throughout your life, but when one of them marries someone who you don’t like, it can cause problems.

That is what happened to the friend group in this story, so rather than buying the wedding gifts that the woman wanted, they all got their friend gifts that only he would like, knowing that it would upset her.

While he still married her, at least they can now look at those gifts on display and know that they got some simple revenge.

One of my good friends wedding gifts! So, one of my good friends married the worst person!

It is always disappointing when a loved one marries someone who isn’t a good person.

Background the first time I met her, she came off as very arrogant. My friend invited the new girl he was dating to trivia night at the pub we regular at. She argued every answer the group agreed on. Normally, our group finishes trivia night in the top 3, there’s was at the time 7 of us, and our combined knowledge pretty much covered all categories.

How disappointing.

This night was special for us because we were on a 4 week win streak, about to break the old one. The pub had a rule that you broke the streak you tab was covered for the whole night, and 4 was the streak for the last 3 years!

They take trivia seriously.

My friend and his new gf missed the first 2 of the 3 rounds. We were in first place by only 3 points. How trivia worked at the bar was they had three round of 30 questions that were displayed on the TV for 1 minute. No cell phone rule, the staff monitored, if they saw a cell phone at the table, they grabbed your sheet and you were out for that round, even if it was off and just sitting at the table. They had really cool prizes every week!

Oh, I would be very upset.

Anyhow, my friend and his gf showed up for the last round. As I said, she argued every group decided answer, at the end of that round, we were confident we had every question right. Our mistake was my friend’s new gf said she’d hand in the sheet. The host, at the end, hands or sheet back , says we’d have won if we didn’t change our first answers.

This is just unacceptable.

We were like, what? He hands the sheet back, and a bunch of our answers are crossed out and changed. Everyone at the table looks at my friend’s gf. She was like, “I thought I was right, and you guys were wrong on most of the answers, so I changed them. The pub never recovered after covid and shutdown, so the streak was never beat!

How could she get worse than that?

Year went by, and she only got worse! Anyways this is a petty revenge story, not my friend terrible wife story, so I’m going to fast forward to their wedding gifts! She controlled everything on the wedding my friend had to argue that she couldn’t choose his groomsmen, she literally told him he can pick his best man, but the his six groomsmen had to be her 3 brothers, two cousins, and a college friend of hers.

He is in for a terrible marriage.

The only time he stood up to her and said no, if I couldn’t choose my groomsmen wedding off. Anyhow, after that drama, and getting the message that I’m a groomsmen. I get an email and a voice message from his fiancé.

It is normal to have a registry, but not to require people to use it.

All gift have to be off their wedding registry or a minimum of 300 dollars in cash or gift cards of her selected stores… most of them were for her dogs, like spas, groomers, or apparently dog hotels? Anyhow I’m a giant nerd and 6 month before the wedding I was at a comic book convention, my friend is a big star wars fan and Mark Hamill was there so my wedding gift was a rebel helmet signed by Mark Hamill.

Hopefully everyone gets in on it.

I told the groomsmen what I bought, and it spread like wildfire. Apparently, my friends’ side of the family didn’t like her, and a lot of mutual friends hated the $300 minimum limit. I missed the gift opening because I was hungover, but I found out when I woke up that more than 50% of the gifts for the wedding were Star War memorabilia and collectors items.

Good, just what she deserved.

My friends wife apparently had a mental breakdown! Unfortunately, they’re still married, but my friend has a cool man cave in the basement full of Star War memorabilia!

It seems like the friend finally started to stand up for himself if he got that sweet display area for his memorabilia.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Yup, nothing worse than a bad wife.

Yeah, I was expecting her to ruin them.

Here is another similar story.

Yeah, I feel bad for the friend.

The revenge was funny, but their friend still lost.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.