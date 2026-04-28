Parents Have To Make Rules, But This Mom Has Been Told She Is Too Strict, And When She Gave A List Of Her Rules, It Is Easy To See Why

Parents have to set rules for their kids to keep them safe and to make sure that they grow up to be good and productive members of society.

What would you do if your daughter thought that you were being too strict as a parent?

That is what the Mom in this story is being told, so she provided a list of her rules for evaluation, and they are a bit much.

AITA for being a “strict” parent? My daughter, 14, has recently started fussing over my rules as a mom.

All kids think that their parents are too strict.

I am a single mother and she is my only child, so I want some advice, are my rules too strict? For example: All homework must be done before she gets her phone back after school.

She eats what she is given. She will not waste good food in my household. So far, these are pretty reasonable. No dating until 16. She’s proven to me that she is not mature enough for a relationship

She has a location tracker on her phone for when she is at school.

I make her randomly give me her phone to check the texts, search history, etc.

She will be properly spoken, I don’t allow her to use any slang words in my house.

She has a 9 PM bedtime, and turns in her phone at 8:20. Ok, this is getting a bit extreme. If she wants to go out with her friends she has to let me know 2-3 weeks in advance or she can’t go.

She has a 8 PM curfew.

How are these things trivial? Band and theater are very good for kids.

I have to approve of an extracurricular activity she wants to do. Trivial things like theater and band are not allowed, but an educational activity like the Spanish club is allowed.

She has to pay for any fancy items she wants. (I get her the basics, a normal backpack, normal clothes, a bed, hygiene products, and school supplies. Anything more like a certain brand of shoes or perfume, anything extra, will come out of her pocket.)

Ok, Mom is going well beyond normal here.

For each grade on her report card that is not an A or B, that is a holiday not celebrated. In the middle of semester one she got a C so she wasn’t allowed to dress up for Halloween.

If there are any boys going to a hang out she wants to go to, I will be chaperoning it.

Not really a rule but I have cameras installed all over our house (besides the bedrooms and the bathroom)

Yeah, I can see why she has a problem with a lot of these.

These are the rules she has a problem with mainly, but it was like this when I was a kid and I turned out fine. These are important to make sure she doesn’t get hurt and has a bright future. AITA?

It definitely seems like Mom is a bit extreme. Hopefully, it is just because she cares, but this really comes off as overbearing.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this Mother.

This commenter asks an important question.

Things really got crazy quick.

Yup, Mom is really going to far.

It is sad, but this is likely true.

This is exactly what I was thinking.

For once, everyone agrees that this Mother is over the top.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.