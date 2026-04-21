Receptionist Got Permission From Manager To Crochet On Slow Days, But A Customer Complained That It Was Unprofessional

Beating boredom on slow work days can be a challenge for some employees.

This man obtained permission to crochet when he had no customers to attend to. He always made sure to put it down when talking to a customer. But one customer deemed it unprofessional to crochet at work.

Read the full story below.

man why are some customers like this I work as a receptionist in a building that barely gets any traffic (I’m talking 2–3 people, tops, most days). I got permission from my manager to crochet at my desk when there are no customers to greet and when there are no calls to answer. I’m a good boy. I always, always, always set my crochet down when a customer comes in to give them my full attention. I never crochet in busy periods, and I keep my desk tidy.

Why does one customer have to ruin a good thing?

Still, some random customer made a complaint that it was “unprofessional” that I had crochet at my desk and that one of my coworkers had a smoothie at his. I can guarantee that whenever that customer was in, we were giving them 1000% of our attention when we assisted them. Now I can’t crochet anymore, and we can’t have any snacks at our desks.

Some customers just can’t be pleased.

Let’s see what other readers on Reddit have to say.

This user blames the boss.

Another person chimes in.

This person calls out the manager, too.

Here’s some useful advice.

And this reader has something to say.

Some people just can’t stand seeing others enjoy their jobs.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.