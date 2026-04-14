Restaurant Cashier Refuses Request For Extra Chicken As A Substitute, But When The Customer Throws A Tantrum, The Manager Placates Her With A Refund

The customer is actually often wrong, but there are literal costs involved with arguing with them.

See why the person in this story is frustrated with how this customer’s antics played out.

Was I wrong not to refund this customer initially?

I work in a restaurant in Jamaica as a cashier and supervisor. A customer came in and ordered a meal (mallah chicken and fried rice). While in the queue, she saw how food is served and decided she didn’t want much rice, but wanted extra chicken to make up for it.

She wasn’t happy with the response.

She ordered the regular portion size, so the server explained we couldn’t adjust the meal like that. She waited until the food was being served to start demanding the change. When the server stuck to policy, she came to me for a refund. I showed her the sign at the counter that clearly states “No refunds or exchanges” once the food is being served.

The outcome wasn’t fair.

She then started getting loud and upset. I calmly asked her if she had read the sign, but she got even more aggressive. Eventually, the manager gave in and issued the refund to avoid a scene. After that, she got even worse in her behavior. Personally, I feel like customers are becoming more entitled and expect rules to be bent just because they’re unhappy. I stuck to the company policy and only stepped back when management overrode me. Was I wrong for initially refusing the refund?

Here is what people are talking about.

That’s what I was thinking. You’re not protected? Get out fast.

I agree. She is a crook.

Why would crab cost the same to source as fries? People can be so dense.

I think they know that.

I agree, but who would fire the manager?

Why even have a policy?

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.