Retail Employee Explains That Customers Need An Appointment To Buy A New Phone, But They Get Rude, Refuse To Wait, And Storm Off Saying They’ll Go Somewhere Else

Sadly, some customers walk in already frustrated, and no matter what you say, they’ve already decided how the interaction is going to go.

So, what would you do if someone demanded immediate service, even after you told them they needed to make an appointment? Would you help them after they say they’re going somewhere else? Or would you let them walk out the door?

In the following story, one phone store employee shares his experiences with this scenario. Here’s his story.

“I’m not coming back” It’s started to be a theme where people will just be rude from the get-go. They’ll say something like, “I want a new phone.” So, I’ll say, “We’ll need to schedule an appointment for that.” I’ll give them a time in 30mins-1hr, and they’ll say something like I have to be at work or I live 3 hours away. Or say I’m just gonna go somewhere else. Like ok? I don’t care. I’m not going to bend over and mess up the schedule because you want to have a temper tantrum over not getting something instantly.

He’s just a messenger.

Also, people will say, “So-and-so booked an appointment for me,” and I’ll check, but the name isn’t anywhere. I’ll say it’s not there and that they’ll have to wait. I can promise you that if a massive wave of people leaves a service, then there will be an improvement. So no shame in going somewhere else. But I’m just a meat shield. I didn’t make the system. Rant over now 😀

Wow! Just more examples of how difficult it gets working with the public.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit have anything to add.

For this reader, the misunderstanding was about canceling a service.

Here’s someone who doesn’t like people in a rush.

This reader is impatient.

Here’s someone who understands.

It sounds like he just follows policy, but you shouldn’t need an appointment to buy a new phone. That’s just crazy.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.