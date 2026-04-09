Retail Worker With A Chronic Pain Disorder Continued Working Through An Agonizing Flare, But Customers Complained That She Was Sitting And Not Moving Fast Enough

Some people seem to forget that cashiers are real people, too.

So, what would you do if you were working through an agonizing chronic pain flare just to keep your job, but you kept hearing snarky comments from customers? Would you try harder to hide your pain? Or would you expect customers to show basic empathy to a fellow human who’s struggling?

In today’s story, one retail worker finds herself in this situation. Here’s how it all played out.

I need customers to understand we are human and that me being in agonizing pain isn’t an insult towards them It’s insane to me that someone can look at another human, and just because they’re standing at a till, they don’t deserve basic respect and empathy. I have a chronic pain disorder. I have good days, I have medium days, I have bad days. Today was a very, very bad day. Like me, with my years of masking and knowing how to smile through the pain, couldn’t manage to hide it.

People were upset that she was taking it easy.

My coworker literally left to buy me pain meds and a heat compress. I got (lovingly) shoved into the break room by my manager and told to turn off the lights and sleep it out if I needed to. I still helped out customers because I couldn’t not work. Pain or no, it’s my job, and I’m going to do it. I had several customers upset with me because I was sitting down. They got snarky when my coworkers had to step in to help with heavier items. I had one woman tell me I was rude because I gasped mid-transaction. I’d just had an excruciating flare of pain, and I know I went pale because I got very, very dizzy. One of my regulars demanded that I help them, even though I was taking a breather, and my coworker told them I wasn’t feeling well. They wanted me because I “know what they wanted”.

Unfortunately, taking days off isn’t usually an option.

They were at least aware enough to apologize after seeing me struggling, but like. Still. My coworker literally told you that I was taking a break because I wasn’t feeling well. And, like, I’ve seen this attitude with people who are sick or visibly injured or in some way clearly not okay. But us being retail workers means we’re just robots to them. Also, because I know people are going to say it: I don’t have the luxury of taking a day off. If I took a day off whenever I wasn’t feeling well, I wouldn’t have a job. Chronic conditions suck because of this, and I have to ration how much time I take off.

Wow! This is sad, but very believable.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about customers acting like this.

It seems like this reader also lives with pain.

Here’s someone who’s seen this firsthand.

As this comment explains, not every customer is like that.

This reader suggests she take care of herself.

Hopefully, she gets better soon.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.