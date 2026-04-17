Roofing Contractor Messes Up And Accidentally Installs The Wrong Roofing Color, So Now The Homeowner Might Get In Trouble With The HOA

Imagine living in a neighborhood where there’s an HOA, and you need their approval before making any changes to the appearance of your home. What would you do if you got the HOA’s approval for a new roof, but the roofing company accidentally installed the wrong color? Would you fight the HOA to keep the current roofing color, or would you push back on the roofing company to have them redo your roof?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation and isn’t sure what to do.

Let’s see how this mixup occured.

Roofing Contractor Screwed up. Trying to avoid drama. I live in a community with a semi-strict HOA. Before installing a new roof on my home, I reached out to the HOA president who I am friendly with and asked about the process to do so. I was told that I could replace the roof with the same color with no architectural review or approval required.

Uh-oh!

I was out of town while our new roof was installed and got an email from the contractor indicating they had installed a different color roof. I get the sense from the email that the roofing contractor owner who had set up the contract with me had never verified what the shingle company sent them. It looks like he gave the shingles without checking the order to his foreman who dutifully installed the roof. After the crew was complete, the business owner contacted me to let me know they had not installed the color we agreed on.

OP isn’t sure what to do.

Now I’m stuck in a weird situation where even if we decide to keep the new roof (it doesn’t look too bad), we might have the HOA move against us. I reached out proactively to the HOA president with my story because this is definitely the kind of thing that is going to get noticed. Any tips on how to proceed? I’m still deciding whether to push back against the roofing contractor but I’m also potentially in a weird place with the HOA. I live in the community where every home looks different but still has a similar feel.

I’d push back against the roofing contractor. It was his mistake.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

Here’s a vote for having the roofer fix the roof color.

How different is it?

This plan of action makes sense.

Here’s a suggestion on what to do if he likes the roof color and if he doesn’t.

The roofing contractor really messed up!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.