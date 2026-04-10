She Refused To Go To Her Sister-In-Law’s Baby Shower Because She’s Always Been Mean To Her

Sometimes saying no for your own peace can go a long way!

This woman shares how she didn’t give in to the pressure of going to her SIL’s bridal shower and how everybody supported her.

Check out the full story.

AITA for refusing to go to my SIL Baby shower and the rest of the family is following. This started soon after my brother married Ruby. At the time everyone seemed to really like her and my older sister and I were part of her bridal party. Her wedding was around 5 years ago.

This is where it gets tricky…

Soon they were talking about trying to kids and they were struggling with infertility issues. Ruby was quite upset but it got a lot worst when my older sister ( she was 26 at the time) got pregnant. Ruby was snappish and mean to my oldest sister and people tried to be very mindful since she was struggling. When the baby was born Rudy didn’t send anything. I got pregnant my senior year of college, it was an oops baby and I only told my mom because I was unsure what to do. I was a heavy drinker at family events and when I wasn’t drinking, my grandma joked I must be pregnant and my face gave it away.

That’s INSANE!

That is how it came out, I didn’t plan to tell the family like that. Ruby ( in short) lost her mind at me. She yelled at me about how I don’t deserve a kid and called me a lot of names. My mom tried to make her stop but she yelled at her also, and told my mom she deserved the still birth she had. The whole thing was horrible. When I gave birth and I posted pictures online, she made a post saying some people don’t deserve kids. She has not apologized. The issue, Ruby is pregnant and she is having her baby shower. All the women in the family got an invite. I talked to my mom about it and decided not to go.

UH OH…

My mom is also not going and everyone seems to be following my lead on this. We all RSVPed no and my brother called me asking me to come. I told him no and it started an argument. He says his wife has been crying about being hated by the family and want everyone to make up. I told him that isn’t my problem and this is her fault. He wants me to suck it up and come still and has texted me multiple times about it. I know if I don’t go no one else will especially since my mother hates Ruby after that argument.

YIKES! That’s a tricky situation!

They probably want to be there for the brother but his wife ruined the relationship!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user wants to know if the brother contributed to the family earlier…

This user has the correct analogy for this situation!

This user knows everybody has free will!

This user knows this situation isn’t about revenge at all!

This user knows invitations have two clear options!

Somebody’s being really weird here!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.