She Showed Up To Work Only To Be Told That Her Schedule Had Changed Without Notice And She Had To Go Home, But The Manager Didn’t Even Have The Updated Schedule

Nobody really wants to go to work, but it would be even worse to show up and then immediately be sent home because they changed your schedule without telling you.

That is what happened to the person in this story, and when they asked for an updated schedule, the manager said they didn’t have it yet.

She is very frustrated with the situation, especially since she had to Uber to and from work, which cost her quite a bit.

I showed up early to open the store, spent money to get there, and was sent home because no one bothered to send me the schedule I am honestly stunned by how this was handled.

She is being responsible, that’s good.

I work retail at a small shop. I knew I was scheduled to open, so I showed up ten minutes early like I normally do and paid for an Uber to get there. I was inside the store doing opening tasks with my keys in the door when another woman came up and tried to unlock the door with her key.

What’s the problem?

The door would not open. We both looked at each other confused. That was the moment I realized she was a new employee, something I had never been told about beforehand. Since neither of us knew what was going on, I immediately called the manager and told him I was there to open and ready to work. He told me I was not scheduled and told me to go home.

Not much of a manager.

I then asked when I was working next. His response was that he did not know. I was told that another peer employee, not a manager, was supposed to send out the schedule the day before but did not. I do not even have this person’s contact information.

I would be pretty upset.

At that point, I had shown up early, spent my own money to get there, was actively opening the store, only learned about a new hire at the door, and was sent home with zero information about my schedule for the rest of the week. It has now been over a full day. The store has been open. There is an active group chat. I still have not received a schedule or any clarification.

Honestly, it seems like they want her to quit.

At this point, I am half-expecting to be accused of a no call no show for a shift that was never clearly communicated, never confirmed, and that I physically showed up early for anyway. I did the exact opposite of a no call no show. I showed up early, ready to work, and spent my own money to do so. If I were the new employee witnessing this on my first day, I would already be looking for another job.

Some managers just don’t know how to do their job.

I am not even angry anymore. I am just stunned by how dysfunctional this is. If a workplace cannot manage schedules or communicate clearly, that is not an employee failure.

This would be so frustrating. Nobody wants to go to work in the first place, but to be immediately sent home and not given your schedule would be horrible.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

The manager doesn’t know how to do his job.

I’m wondering about this as well.

This is great advice.

This commenter says she should get paid.

She deserves to get paid for the day she showed up.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.