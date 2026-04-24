She Told Her Manager That She Was Pregnant, And He Got Upset With Her And Criticized Her In Front Of All The Coworkers

When you work for a company you should be able to be confident that your manager will keep private things private and not share them with coworkers.

What would you do if you told your manager that you are pregnant, so you would need time for doctor’s appointments and things like that, and then he not only shared that information with everyone, but also got upset with you for it?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she filed a complaint against him, but nothing happened and he still treats her poorly.

AITAH for filing a complaint about my manager at work? I have a predicament at work that has been heavy on my heart that I am seriously considering quitting just so I can get a peace of mind but at the same time I need this job.

This is exciting.

I have a 9-month old and recently learned that I was pregnant again. It was unplanned but it is what it is and I have come to accept it (and ofc keep it). I have a husband of 10 yrs. I was out of the office for about a week due to health reasons, and mental break since knowing I’m pregnant again really took a toll on me.

The manager is highly inappropriate.

I came back after a week with a doctor’s note to have my absence excused and told my manager about my pregnancy and my manager told me off in front of my colleagues: “You’re pregnant again? How can you do your job properly if you are pregnant again?!” And since then started the stares and gossips around the office about the altercation.

No, if anything he should be happy for her.

It’s not a crime to become pregnant again is it? I felt humiliated and I could have handled it better if I wasn’t pregnant but my hormones were all over the place. I have asked him multiple times to have one on one sessions privately but he would always do it in front of the team.

Can she go to HR? Or her manager’s boss?

We have open desks for managers but we have available private rooms for confidential conversations. I filed a complaint in our ethics dep about it. It was pretty serious.

Hopefully the company takes this seriously.

The manager might get repercussions and I was told that I could have just talked to him about it. Thing is, I already did but nothing changed. Was I overreacting? AITAH?

Here are some good tips from a commenter.

This commenter says he is creating a hostile work environment.

He had no right to share that information.

This commenter says he may have broken the law.

This was a serious violation of privacy and she should continue to complain.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.