She Wanted A Chill, Laid-Back Birthday, But Her Parents Saw An Opportunity And Ran With It

It can be hard to determine what’s age appropriate the higher up you get into adult birthdays.

What would you do if your well-intentioned parents made your birthday super awkward and weird? One girl recently shared a bizarre anecdote about this on Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA for not eating the same birthday lunch meal as my dinner meal

I am having conflicting feelings on my birthday dinner.

This is definitely first world problems and not really a big deal but it has my head spinning.

My father asked me a few days ago where I wanted to go to dinner for my birthday.

At least she’s self-aware about the first world problems of it all.

I am almost 40 and he is in his 70s, we are not young so I feel that makes this even weirder.

I tell him a restaurant I saw online that he and my mom had never been to.

They said fine.

Sounds like a nice, chill day.

My dad starts looking it up and says it’s not a fancy place so he would like to go check the place out first to see if they even have seating.

Weird but okay.

Cut to the day we are supposed to go there for dinner and he says I’m going now (noon) to order lunch to see if the place is good.

Hmm, that’s a little odd.

I said, “What? I thought we were going for dinner tonight”.

He looked at me like I was an idiot and said we don’t know if it’s good so I’m going to check it out first.

I thought that was weird as he notoriously hates having the same meal repeatedly and won’t eat leftovers but he left.

There has to be a reason why he’s acting so out of character.

He came back with his food and a lunch for me (of the dish I wanted for dinner) and told me I had to try it.

I said okay, “So we’re having this for lunch instead of dinner?”.

And again he looked at me like I was the dumbest person alive.

Or maybe there isn’t.

I said, “I don’t want it for lunch AND for dinner”.

He then raised his voice a bit and said you have to try it to see if it will be good for dinner.

I took a bite, it was delicious, and I went back to work (I work from home).

At least she humored him.

Am I losing my mind?

Is this normal behavior?

I then overheard him talking to my mom about how ungrateful I am for him going out of his way to make sure my birthday dinner was going to be good.

She definitely sounds more concerned than ungrateful.

AITA for what I said and for not wanting the same meal twice in one day?

I feel like I may be in the wrong but I also feel like I have completely lost the experience of trying somewhere new for my birthday.

For context: He has NEVER gone to a restaurant to try it before we went out.

This one is certainly a more mysterious story than most. Let’s see if the Reddit comments helped crack the case.

One person immediately raised the issue.



Another provided validation.



Some tough love was offered.



And another perspective was given.



But some tangible solutions were also offered as well.



She’s going to have a happy birthday whether she likes it or not.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.