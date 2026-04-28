She Was Already Devastated After Getting Laid Off, But She Had To Take Legal Action Once They Denied Her Rightfully Owed Money

Some people spend their whole careers at a company then leave with nothing to show for it…except a lawsuit.

What would you do if your job terminated you then tried to cheat you out of severance? One guy on Reddit shared a story both cynical and inspiring about this with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

My Friend’s wife won a lawsuit to receive severance after the company lay her off and refuse to give her mandatory severance require by labor law

My friend and I were chatting about his wife winning a lawsuit with her work after they refused to pay her severance when they laid her off.

According to my friend, the company made a stupid decision to go to court.

That’s an activity courts can afford to do.

My friend is very puzzled as to why the company would act so rash to take his wife to court and lose, instead of just settling outside of court.

I rolled my eye a bit knowing the reason why.

I told him that a lot of companies are greedy, and have huge contempt for employees as they see them as disposal assets ready to be thrown away.

Both guys seem a little bit right here.

Whether it’s against the law or not, they will find any loophole to not pay them.

My friend accused me of lacking knowledge of proper labor laws in Canada that help protect the employees.

He said that many employees are too negative towards big companies.

That’s an increasingly unpopular opinion.

I countered that argument with the reason that greedy companies gets away with this is because many employees either don’t know labour laws, are too scared to fight back or too broke to hire a lawyer.

My friend’s wife is lucky enough to have the resources to sue them.

So remember folks, employers don’t care about you and will find any ways to pay you the least amount possible before replacing you for cheaper labor.

This is unfortunately a tale as old as time, let’s see how the working folks of Reddit weighed in.

A few people were baffled by the nature of the story.



But others provided valid points.



One person shared an even crazier anecdote.



And sadly, one person could relate all too well.



If they won’t pay you, take them for all they’re worth.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.