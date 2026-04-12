Single Mom Has A Great Deal On Rent At Her Apartment Thanks To Her Awesome Landlord, But She Doesn’t Want Her Friend To Rent An Apartment In The Same Building

Imagine being a divorced single mom struggling to make it in life, and you make a friend with a woman in a similar situation. Years later, if this friend were facing financial problems but was trying to rent an apartment in the same building where you live, would you hope she gets the apartment, or would you try to tell the landlord not to rent an apartment to her?

In this story, one woman is in this situation. She has multiple reasons why she doesn’t want her friend to rent an apartment where she lives, but she’s wondering if she should mind her own business.

Let’s read all about it.

WIBTA if I Ratted my Friend out to my Landlord? For context: I’m a 45-year-old single mom on a limited income, rebuilding my life after escaping an abusive relationship 8 years ago. I’ve lived in this apartment since then with my now 13-year-old son. When I first moved in, I had no income and barely any savings, but over time, I worked my way to financial stability. I also have a good relationship with my landlord, who has kept my rent relatively low compared to new leases.

Her friend was in a similar situation but took a different path.

My friend, Jen, was in a similar situation when we met, and we bonded over single motherhood, trauma, and rebuilding our lives. The difference? I focused on education, career, and financial independence, while she prioritized dating wealthy men. Now, she has no job, no income, and is facing eviction. Instead of working, she’s apartment hunting—applying for a unit in my complex, knowing our landlord doesn’t check credit or income (which, admittedly, was a lifeline for me when I moved in).

She really doesn’t want Jen to get an apartment in the same building.

I love Jen, but I don’t want her as a neighbor. She can be clingy and it might be difficult to enforce boundaries. Since I work from home, I worry she’ll constantly interrupt me. More importantly, she can’t pay rent.

She fears it could end badly if Jen moves in.

If she defaults, my landlord might tighten tenant screenings or raise rents—including (or especially) mine. I’m already stretched thin, and a rent hike could push me over the edge. Losing my home would be devastating. WIBTA if I warned my landlord about Jen’s current financial situation? Or am I just protecting myself and my son?

That’s a tricky situation! Her friend would be furious if she found out she told the landlord about her financial situation, but I understand worrying about your own housing and stability.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person points out the bad things about Jen and the good things about the landlord.

Here’s another good point.

This person was in a similar situation.

Everyone thinks she should talk to the landlord.

It’s not always easy to decide who to help.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.