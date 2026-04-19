Soldier Wanted To Attend His Sister’s Wedding, But The Commander Refused To Let Him Go Until The Soldier’s Dad Used His Political Power To Make Him Back Down

You never know who knows someone in a position of power, and if you think you hold all the power, you might get proven wrong.

That’s when happened in this story, when a commander in the army tried to prevent a soldier from attending his sister’s wedding.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Refuse to let my dad go to his sister’s wedding? I hope you like tough questions. This is a story from my dad during the era of mandatory service in the Belgian army. I apologize if I get any details wrong but this is 2nd hand and an older one by now. Game of telephone may apply.

Obviously, he’d want to go to his sister’s wedding.

During his time in the army, my dad’s sister got married. The army was required to allow soldiers to go on leave for these kinds of events (except I assume during emergencies). However, his commander apparently did not seem to care much for rules like that.

During a military exercise, the commander expected my dad to be present and did not allow him to leave for his sister’s wedding.

It sounds like the commander messed with the wrong guy!

My dad was pretty annoyed and so told my grandpa, who at the time was a politician. My grandpa was known to be a bit of a bulldog in politics in the way that he did not back down. The reason this fact is relevant is because of my grandpa’s status as a politician he had contacts. Grandpa said he’d handle it.

The commander had to back down.

Long story short, the commander suddenly received a politely worded letter on his desk from the Minister of Defense asking for the reason for the refusal. According to my dad, the commander furiously called him into his office and stammered something along the lines of “I will let you go to the wedding. I don’t know how you pulled this off, but it will have consequences”. My dad played dumb for the rest of his time in the army. His commander never did punish him, nor did he bother him again. The commander never ended up knowing how that letter ended up on his desk.

The commander never should’ve tried to prevent OP’s dad from going to the wedding, but I’m glad he never tried to get revenge.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Thankfully, he ended up being smart enough not to retaliate.

Yes, this is exactly what happened.

I’m sure he did want to retaliate.

This isn’t just a saying in Philadelphia.

Some people don’t have as much power as they think they do!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.