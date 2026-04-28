Store Colleagues Endured The Trauma Of An Active Shooter Situation, But Were Most Appalled By What Corporate Said Next

If you’re going to allow guns to be legally owned, you’re going to get gun crime – it’s as inevitable as it is unfortunate.

And while most gun owners are responsible and would never threaten another person with their weapon unless in self-defence, that doesn’t account for the minority.

Because some people struggle to control their emotions and their impulses – and when they have access to a deadly weapon, these people are extremely dangerous.

That’s exactly what colleagues in an auto parts store found out in this story.

But the main villain here isn’t even the active shooter.

Read on to find out why.

Can I work around the body? I was the general manager at a Big Red Corporate Hell Auto Parts store, and a few years ago this event took place. It was a Friday morning around 0700, and I had just made it to the store to open. In the main office I noticed a note about a very annoyed customer that came in for parts the night before, but they had been shipped to another store. Not our fault, this happens all the time. Usually we just give them a 20% discount on the transaction and they go on their merry way. But this guy apparently threatened to do harm to multiple employees – why someone didn’t call me the night it happened I’m not sure. They had filed a police report and taken all the info.

Regardless of the threat, the manager never imagined what would happen next.

I heard someone knock on the door – keep in mind there was me and one other employee in the store at that time. I figured it was the new guy coming in for training, so I sent other guy to go get him. But this was where all hell broke loose. Let me stop and say first that I was an Army Ranger, Scout Sniper, and I have been shot at, hit with a Humvee and almost blown up by an IED. None of that helped with this situation. Cue the other guy running in the the office and slamming the door, shouting, “He’s got a gun!”

The manager was understandably confused.

I said, “What? Who?” and my colleague replied, “The guy from last night.” So I immediately started calling the cops. As I was hitting the last 1, I started hearing shots ringing through the store. I kept dialling and explained the situation, knowing that two layers of drywall weren’t going to stop a round from tearing me a new hole. I told my staff member to stand directly behind the office door, since it is a solid steel door. This entire time the guy was still firing, I could tell that he had reloaded at least once. He was yelling something incoherent, I just sat there and waited for the moment when he started shooting the office. I’m not sure how long had passed – for all I know it could have been minutes.

Yikes. Let’s find out what happened next.

What happened next astonished me and changed my life. I heard sirens finally and more people yelling, then massive amounts of gunfire, had to be at least three different pistols, then I heard a cop saying, “This is the police, if there is anyone else in here announce yourselves and come out slowly.” Myself and my staff member walked out, and they took us into cuffs and put us in the back of the car while they clear the store. As we were walking out, I saw that the entire store was a mess of bullet holes, there was oil all over the place, in general IT WAS DESTROYED.

Read on to find out why this situation changed his life.

They ask us what happened, got statements, and I told them I need to call our District Leader and Corporate about this. This is where I decided that I would never work for this hell hole again, along with the other employee that was there. I called the corporate office and told them what had happened, and filed a load of paperwork. By this time it was roughly 0930-0945. They then asked me if we could work around the mess.

The manager couldn’t believe the nerve of corporate.

I responded, “Are you kidding me? I just told you the cops shot, and killed a person in my store…” to which corporate replied, “Yes, can you work around it?” I was angry beyond belief at this point, and said, “Seriously, you want me to work around the body and pool of blood and oil that has massed around the dead guy in my store?” Corporate replied, “So I’ll take that as a no?” I don’t think I’ve ever yelled at someone so much. One of the cops actually had to take the phone from me and make me go smoke. In the end me and my colleague got two weeks paid off, a trip to the police station, court, and one hell of a story to tell our kids.

Stories like this really do show that in big companies, individuals don’t matter at all to those at the top.

No concern, no offer of support for staffing or cleanup – the only thing they cared about was keeping the store open so they could make money.

It’s no wonder he wanted to quit.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this.

This person called out the out of touch people at corporate.

While others explained that sadly, situations like this are quite common.

Meanwhile, this Redditor gave pro tips for anyone in a similar situation.

It’s unbelievable that instead of caring for the employees and the traumatic situation they’d just been through, corporate’s only priority was keeping the store open.

Not to mention the fact that the store itself was basically destroyed.

Just shows how heartless they really are.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.