Student Asked Her Gaming Brother To Stop Screaming Into His Mic During Exam Season, But Her Mom Took His Side And Lost Her Temper

Asking your sibling to keep it down while you study is one of the most reasonable requests a person can make, and somehow it still started a whole thing.

When a student trying to prepare for exams asked her gaming brother to stop screaming into his microphone every two minutes, her mom swiftly took her brother’s side.

And her wrath was even louder than the gaming.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for asking my brother to be quiet So I’m 18 and I have exams soon, so I’m studying in my room at my desk. My room is downstairs, and my 15-year-old brother’s room is right above mine. He’s playing games online — horror games specifically.

This created quite the scene in the household.

He keeps screaming and shouting every 2 minutes on the microphone, so I can’t concentrate because he’s so loud and I’m trying to study. So I asked my mom to ask him to be quiet, and he wasn’t quiet. So I went to his room to tell him to be quiet.

It didn’t take long for her mother to take her brother’s side.

Then my mom heard and came upstairs and started shouting at me and telling me to go to my room. I stood there for a few minutes before I went to my room, but she followed me and just kept shouting and pushing me and throwing all my stuff off my dressing table onto the floor.

She thinks this is all incredibly unfair.

I didn’t do anything — all I asked was for my brother to stop shouting. I didn’t say he can’t talk at all or anything!

She thinks it’s a sign of blatant favoritism.

I feel like it’s because I’m a girl, and as you know, moms usually favor their sons. She keeps saying I want to control everyone in the house, just because I asked him to stop shouting. He can talk in a normal tone — inside voice — there’s no need to raise his voice and shout. So AITA for asking for him to be quiet, and why did she get mad at me?

Favoritism is almost definitely at play here.

Did Reddit agree?

It’s time to start planning her escape route.

Maybe there’s a better spot to study.

There had to have been other factors at play here.

Perhaps it’s jealousy that her daughter is making a better life for herself?

Asking your brother to stop making a ruckus while you’re trying to study shouldn’t be a controversial thing.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.