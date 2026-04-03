Teachers Were Yelling At Students At School, But When Nobody Believed Them, He Recorded The Proof

While at school, students should be paying attention and following the instructions of the teachers, but the teachers also need to be doing their job properly.

What would you do if your teachers were always yelling at you loudly, which gave you anxiety, but nobody believed that it was happening?

That is the situation that the student in this story was in, so he recorded the teachers yelling at school but he isn’t sure if that was appropriate.

AITAH for filming my teachers voice to prove a point to my mother that the school is lying? I (15yrfm) have been getting yelled at by my math teacher. Lets call her S. for stupid things.

Some teachers are hard to deal with.

And it’s not just me, it’s the entire class. like getting a question wrong or talking when she’s outside of the room. I have PTSD from things my parents did and that was put into my school record when I came to this school. I am in 8th grade.

I don’t know that this is reasonable. Wearing headphones in class is generally not allowed.

My therapist and psychotherapist put it into my record stating that I needed headphones because of the teachers yelling because it was causing my anxiety to flare up. Well, one night my teacher was yelling at me again and I put my hand on my ear (I did have my headphones but I was scared to put them on because I thought she might break them) and she yelled at me “TAKE YOU’RE HAND OFF YOU’RE EAR I’M NOT EVEN YELLING THAT LOUD”.

He is gathering evidence I think.

I was filming on my phone -either for that incident or a different one because the night before I had asked my mom if the school tried to deny the fact that they have teachers who yell. She said they did, so I asked her if she’d be okay with me filming on my phone of the teacher yelling.

The parents gave permission, but what are the school rules?

She said yes. So I filmed on my phone when she was yelling and also how loud the cafeteria was. I had certain friends who knew I was filming but weren’t in my math class. My math teacher has no idea I filmed her voice (not face) and my history teacher confirmed days later that it is okay to film in public places. (I know there are schools that consider classrooms private. Mine is one of them).

I think he isn’t sure if this was the right thing to do or not.

So I showed the recording to my mother once I had it of my math teacher yelling. AITAH for filming my math teachers voice, catching the physical evidence of her yelling, or do I just need to do charter school because I can’t handle “teachers authority”?

Teachers need to make reasonable accommodations, but some of the things this student is asking for are excessive. Of course, the teachers shouldn’t be screaming at kids either.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

This commenter has a good suggestion.

Some teachers are horrible.

Something similar happened to this commenter.

Here is someone who says that the student did nothing wrong.

This commenter says the teachers shouldn’t be yelling.

Getting video evidence may be the only way to prove what is happening.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.