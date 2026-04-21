Teen Girl Hung Out With Her Ex-Boyfriend Then He And His New Girlfriend Harass And Stalk Her, So She Threatens To Sue Them

When you break up with someone, they’re probably still a part of you. Maybe always will be.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean keeping contact will be okay. See how that led to serious drama.

AITAH for threatening legal action on my ex and his new girl? I am a senior in high school and recently ended things with my ex-boyfriend in December 2025. We ended things on pretty civil terms, but things began to take a turn when he got with his new girlfriend.

The drama involves another teen girl.

She and I are in a choir class together and she has never really liked me, but I’ve always tried to be civil with her, even when it didn’t go both ways. She frequently tells lies to my friends and teachers about me, makes snooty comments, blown up my phone several times for reasons I don’t even fully understand and even threatened me. But for the most part I’ve been trying to move on with my life and stay out of her and my ex’s business.

The situation is about to escalate.

After our most recent choir concert, the new guy that I’m talking to and a friend and I were hanging out, driving around, and talking.

I honestly had a great time and so did my friends. However, the next day I found out that my ex and her had followed us around town all night, had been watching my location, recorded videos of my car, and when my friends and I parted ways they followed the guy that I’m talking to home, honked at him, recorded videos of his car, etc. This honestly scared me finding this out.

So she took action, but the drama didn’t end there.

I presented everything that’s happened to my older brother, who is a lawyer, and he said if it continued to escalate this way I could easily press charges. So, I threatened them with this, essentially just said, “Hey knock it off, or I’m taking you to court.” My ex, this girl and both of their families have since blown up at me, calling me a jerk for taking it so far. Even mutual friends have said that I overreacted. But, I feel like what I did is reasonable, especially since they’ve made me feel so unsafe. AITAH for threatening legal action?

Here is what folks are saying.

Indeed. They are stalking and harassing her!

Yep. A HUGE line.

Apple doesn’t fall from the tree, I guess.

Same. I worried about her.

Documenting is really important.

Sounds like she should transfer schools. I hope she’ll be okay.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.