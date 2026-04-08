Teen Nearing Adulthood Gets Frustrated With A Strict 10pm Bedtime And Device Restrictions That Interfere With School And Work, But His Parents Say He’s Overreacting And Refuse To Change The Rules

Rules that make sense for young kids don’t always feel reasonable for older teens.

So, what would you do if your parents still enforced a strict bedtime and took your devices every night, even as you were close to becoming an adult? Would you just accept it as part of living at home? Or would you push back and fight for rules that feel more fair?

In the following story, one teen finds himself in this situation and is leaning toward the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not wanting a “bedtime” anymore when Im almost a legal adult. I’m a 17-year-old and a junior in high school. Ever since I was a kid, my parents have had a very strict bedtime for my brother and me. However, now it’s really getting in the way of my life. They are strict on the fact that we need to be in bed by 10 pm or else all of our devices get taken away, and every night we have to put our phones downstairs where our parents can check them and make sure they aren’t with us. If we are caught being up any later than 10 PM, we risk getting grounded and having more restrictions put in place. This has been getting in the way of doing things like homework assignments and working (I work from home.)

Just when he thought it couldn’t get worse, it did.

It’s so bad that I’m literally scared to get up to use the restroom or to grab a midnight snack, or else I’ll be yelled at by my dad. I didn’t mind when I was younger, but I’m literally almost 18 now, the control feels suffocating, and any time I try to talk to them about it, they immediately shut me down. Recently, even worse issues have arisen. My dad added this thing to our wifi that shuts it off at 10 PM, but it’s been causing issues for my brother and me: it randomly shuts off in the middle of the day while we’re doing something. Any time we tell our dad about it, he gets dismissive and annoyed at us, saying there’s nothing he can do, even though he’s the one in control of the setting. I’m so tired of being treated like a 10 yo child and having zero control over my own schedule. My dad thinks I’m just overreacting. AITA?

Wow. It may be time for their parents to revisit their rules.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think.

According to this mother, his parents aren’t the worst.

Here’s something for him to think about.

According to this comment, he won’t get anywhere even if he does bring it up.

Yet another interesting thought.

He should avoid problems and start planning his exit.

But, at the same time, make sure he plans well to avoid making big mistakes in life.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.