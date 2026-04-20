Teen Watched Her Mom Forget She Existed For Two Hours The Moment Her Favorite Cousin Arrived, So When She Was Asked To Share Her Bed With Her, She Threatened To Move Out Until College

Being invisible in your own home is hard enough, but being asked to give up your personal space for the person your mom clearly prefers is a different level of disrespect.

When a teen who had spent years being sidelined by her mother’s obvious favoritism was told her visiting cousin would be sleeping in her bed, she said no.

But when her mother disregarded her feelings once again, she decided she was done living under her roof.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTAH if i told my mom that if i have to give up my bedroom, Im moving in with my grandparents till college? I have little to no relationship with my mom, even though she is my “full-time” parent. This weekend my cousin is coming over for the weekend. I have zero relationship with my cousin, due to my mom’s pure favoritism of her.

Her mom always seems to prefer her cousin over her.

Whenever my cousin is over, my mother basically forgets about me. I’m invisible around her. For example, I left the house for about 2 hours — just shopping, walking around Walmart. She didn’t even notice I was gone for 2 HOURS. I texted her where I was, so of course she knew where I was. She didn’t even check her phone once in 2 hours.

It’s also a bit of a personality clash with her cousin.

My cousin is also not the nicest. She has made several comments about my weight and how I look — she’s genuinely just a very unkind person. Especially to me. Onto the reason I will be threatening to move out.

So when her mother betrayed her boundaries once again, she finally had enough.

I was asked by my mom if I would be willing to let my cousin sleep in my bed with me. I told her no — because one, I sleep scream; two, I prefer my personal space and my bed is not big; and three, why should I share my space with someone who treats me like I don’t exist? She also doesn’t care who she disrespects me in front of, because she knows my mom likes her better than me and doesn’t care if she’s rude.

This is all part of a troubling pattern.

My mom also constantly crosses my boundaries for my cousin. It doesn’t matter if I tell her I’m uncomfortable — if my cousin wants something, my mother makes it happen. I would probably be the AH for threatening to move out, but she constantly ignores my boundaries and me.

Sounds like this falling out was a long time coming.

What did Reddit think?

This is about a lot more than just a place to sleep.

It’s unlikely a threat like this would carry much weight with a mother who already seems to have very little regard for her.

Decisive action is way better than empty threats.

She should at least check in with her grandparents first.

One can only tolerate so much disrespect until they finally snap.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.